Why did Marshawn Lynch make a surprise appearance at Fresno State's spring scrimmage?

Was that a man or a Beast that walked onto the football field Saturday in the middle of Fresno State's spring showcase?
Answer: Both.
Eccentric Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (aka Beastmode) made a surprise appearance at Bulldog Stadium. Dressed in a black hoodie, the 11-year NFL veteran casually strolled up to Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford from behind and gave his old college coach a hug while the Bulldogs were running plays.
Did Tedford invite his former player during their days at Cal to watch Fresno State scrimmage?
"No I didn't," Tedford said with a grin. "He just came out and showed up. I turned around and he was standing on the field with me. He said, 'Can I get some plays?' "
Lynch spent time on both sidelines, and afterward Tedford introduced him during the team huddle. They posed for pictures, Lynch signed a few autographs and hung around for a short time in the parking lot before climbing into the backseat of a car.
Tedford, who was Lynch's college coach from 2004-06 while the two were at Cal, said it had been "a couple years" since he and Lynch last saw each other "and it was nice to see him."
Why was Beastmode in town? Tedford said Lynch is extremely close friends with the father of Bulldogs sophomore receiver Kevin Parker, who like Lynch is an Oakland native.
That could be reason. Or perhaps Lynch was here so he won't get fined.
