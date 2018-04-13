What went right at Fresno State spring camp. And a few things that went wrong

Fresno State offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer gave Marcus McMaryion a green light to pull the most he could out of the Bulldogs' offense during spring practices.
There was not a lot of operator error, setting up what could be a very productive season for a unit that ranked eighth in the Mountain West Conference in scoring offense and ninth in total offense.
"Marcus has done a great job through the spring," coach Jeff Tedford said. "This has been very beneficial for him to start from the ground up with the foundation of the offense. He continues to learn, but he has a great attitude and he's a great leader for the team.
McMaryion joined the program last year as a graduate transfer from Oregon State after fall camp was underway. He didn't start a game until the conference opener, a victory over Nevada. This spring, he finally had a chance to dig into the offense.
"Really, it's just the progression of starting from the beginning, which he didn't have the luxury of doing last camp," Tedford said. "He came in and it was game plan right away. There has been a little more of the whys of the foundation and understanding it and giving him a little more flexibility at the line of scrimmage and that comes with his understanding.
"It has been the whole offense, where when he was here before in the fall it was just what we were doing that game. He has been able to digest the whole offense."
Draw a line through it
Adding some pop to the run game was a priority for the Bulldogs this spring — last season they had only six rushing plays of 20 or more yards and McMaryion accounted for two of them while escaping a pass rush.
It appears the line play will take care of that in 2018.
Fresno State shifted some pieces around and is emerging from spring with a solid group that will be more athletic and powerful in the run game.
The lineup starts with Netane Muti, who played left guard last season and left tackle in the spring. But Micah St. Andrew, who played right guard, has settled in nicely at center. Syrus Tuitele got reps at right guard and right tackle. Christian Cronk, a starter at left tackle last season, ended spring at left guard and could stick there. Quireo Woodley, who has had practice reps at right and left guard and at right tackle, worked his way into the No. 1 line at right guard.
Coming out of the spring, the offensive line looks like this:
LT: Muti
LG: Cronk
C: St. Andrew
RG: Woodley
RT: Tuitele
The wild card in the group is freshman Marc-David Bien-Amie, a massive yet athletic and mobile 350-pound guard.
Bien-Amie missed some time in the spring with a minor hamstring injury and is learning the offense, but will bear watching as he develops over the summer and into fall camp.
Asked, and answered
This was a big spring for quarterback Jorge Reyna, not just to prove himself a capable backup to McMaryion but to be "the guy" in 2019.
The quarterback group is rebuilding — one of the incoming freshmen, Steven Comstock or Ben Wooldridge, will have to be the No. 3 this season. Had Reyna struggled, the Bulldogs could have been forced to look for an experienced quarterback to add to the group next season or even this summer.
Reyna didn't.
The JC transfer — Tedford's first Fresno State recruit — had a solid spring and, like McMaryion, is capable of making plays with his arm and his feet.
Adding to the arsenal
The Bulldogs deployed their tight ends primarily as blockers through much of last season with good results — there were rushing plays where Kyle Riddering or David Tangipa buried a defensive end of linebacker. But as the offense developed, so did the tight ends, and in an offense loaded at the wideout positions and deep at running back, they could prove to be hugely productive in 2018.
Jared Rice had 12 of his 22 receptions in the final three games of 2017 and is the Bulldogs' best tight end in the pass game. Riddering has made huge strides as a receiver over the past three seasons, and Tangipa is a solid receiver, as is Gunner Javernick.
Kicked off
Last season, senior Jimmy Camacho led the Mountain West with 25 field goals, seven more than anyone else in the conference, and was the primary man on kickoffs.
Redshirt freshman Asa Fuller displayed a strong leg on kickoffs and has the ability to drive the ball into the end zone and get good hang time on those kicks. But Fuller was wildly inconsistent on his field goal attempts in the spring and JC transfer Mateo Thompson was limited throughout by injury.
The kicking competition will go into fall camp.
D-line, in depth
The defensive line is not a minus; it's more like an incomplete. There is no way to prove that Kevin Atkins, Keiti Iakopo and Jasad Haynes inside or Kwami Jones and Emeka Ndoh outside can maintain a high level of productivity playing 40-plus snaps a game rather than five, 10, 15 or 20.
They have to go out and do it.
Atkins ended last season trending upward — he started the final four games, racking up 16 of his 19 total tackles with a high of five in the loss at Boise State in the Mountain West championship game. In the spring, the Bulldogs worked on developing the depth they will need to maintain productivity of a group that last season accounted for 26 of their 34 sacks and 53 of their 90 tackles for loss.
They can run five players through the tackle positions and six through the end spots, but there only are five career starts in the group.
Rivers, not running
Fresno State is fairly set at running back in 2018 and beyond, with depth and the balance between classes, but losing sophomore Ronnie Rivers for six to eight months with a lower leg injury is a hit.
Rivers last season started five of the first six games as a true freshman before going down with an elbow injury. He missed two games, but still led the Bulldogs' running backs in yards per play (4.8) and finished third in rushing yards (480) and rushing touchdowns (5).
Rivers is the Bulldogs' best receiver out of the backfield, leading the group last season with 20 receptions, and also was their top punt return man.
