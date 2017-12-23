Fresno State talks of challenges posed by Houston, lure of paradise

Are Fresno State and Houston players and coaches enjoying themselves in Hawaii? Check out the hula moves by Bulldogs coach Jeff Tedford, assistants Jamar Cain and Kirby Moore, plus Fresno State President Joseph Castro on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017.
Fresno State football players look to put smiles on kids' faces during a trip to Valley Children's Hospital on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017 before departing for their Hawaii Bowl date Dec. 24 against the University of Houston.
Fresno State defensive tackle Malik Forrester talks about having to perform the dreaded rolls because he arrived at practice late -- he says he can’t do any spinning rides -- and his ability to keep the Bulldogs team and staff loose.
Get to know Fresno State wide receiver KeeSean Johnson, who has tied Henry Ellard's program record for most consecutive games in a career with at least one catch. Johnson and Bulldogs are in the Mountain West Conference championship game at Boise State on Dec. 2.
The Mountain West Network profiles the two quarterbacks who run Boise State's offense: Brett Rypien and Montell Cozart. Fresno State and the Broncos play for the Mountain West football championship Dec. 4 in Idaho.
Fresno State wide receiver KeeSean Johnson, coming off a win that included his 81-yard touchdown catch and run, says confidence will play a big role in the Bulldogs keeping it going against Boise State in the 2017 Mountain West Conference Championship game.
Fresno State football head coach Jeff Tedford responds to him being mentioned in connection with job openings at other programs. His Bulldogs play Boise State in Idaho on Dec. 4 for the Mountain West championship.
The two head coaches in Saturday's Mountain West Conference football championship game, Fresno State's Jeff Tedford and Boise State Bryan Harsin, who acknowledges his team lost to the Bulldogs in Fresno on Nov. 25, but counters that his squad's "body of work" is enough to earn the host role.
Fresno State beat Boise State 28-17, re-energizing Bulldog Stadium once again. The Red Wave chanted and cheered. Players danced afterward. And in the end, Fresno State players hoisted the milk can trophy that's awarded to the winner between the two rival schools.