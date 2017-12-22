Fresno State vs. Houston, Hawaii Bowl: Time, TV, radio, streaming, players to watch

More Videos 1:13 It's a Fresno State party as Jeff Tedford, Joseph Castro do hula ahead of Hawaii Bowl Pause 1:17 Jeff Tedford on Ronnie Rivers: 'He's got football savvy' 2:43 How has Marcus McMaryion grown as Fresno State's QB? His offensive coordinator explains 1:08 SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch, as seen from SLO County 1:06 Sheriff sounds off about random shootings on rural Valley roads 1:29 The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back 1:36 Live piano music relaxes hurried travelers at the Fresno airport over the holidays 0:36 Uncle Harry's closes its Fig Garden bagelry doors for good 0:53 Here's Bali's Mount Agung spewing ash, stranding passengers 1:03 Magnolia Crossing is newest assisted-living center in Clovis Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Fresno State's KeeSean Johnson on big TD, Round II vs. Boise State Fresno State wide receiver KeeSean Johnson, coming off a win that included his 81-yard touchdown catch and run, says confidence will play a big role in the Bulldogs keeping it going against Boise State in the 2017 Mountain West Conference Championship game. Fresno State wide receiver KeeSean Johnson, coming off a win that included his 81-yard touchdown catch and run, says confidence will play a big role in the Bulldogs keeping it going against Boise State in the 2017 Mountain West Conference Championship game. Craig Kohlruss The Fresno Bee

Fresno State wide receiver KeeSean Johnson, coming off a win that included his 81-yard touchdown catch and run, says confidence will play a big role in the Bulldogs keeping it going against Boise State in the 2017 Mountain West Conference Championship game. Craig Kohlruss The Fresno Bee