These Bulldogs fans got an extra Christmas gift while in Hawaii for bowl game

A Fresno man who works for the Bulldogs athletics department ran into a famous on-air radio personality who was working on a book in Hawaii.
Adam Brooks, assistant athletics director of development for Fresno State, ran into Bobby “Bones” Estell Wednesday morning while in Honolulu.
Met @mrBobbyBones today!! Such an incredible guy. Go Dogs! #PimpinJoy pic.twitter.com/KpHTYXvQW3— Adam Brooks (@Adam_Brooks1) December 20, 2017
The Fresno State Bulldogs will play the University of Houston’s Cougars on Christmas Eve in the Hawaii Bowl. The Bulldogs arrived in Waikiki on Tuesday.
Aloha, Bulldogs fans. @FresnoStateFB has arrived in Waikiki for the @HawaiiBowl. pic.twitter.com/hmTc6ABCpF— Marek Warszawski (@MarekTheBee) December 20, 2017
Meanwhile, the 37-year-old host of the nationally-syndicated Bobby Bones Show has been working on his second book on O’ahu.
Estell’s show plays on the Fresno radio station 102.7 The Wolf in the mornings. His first book, “Bare Bones, I’m Not Lonely If You’re Reading This Book,” was a No. 1 New York Times Bestseller in 2016. He also was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame earlier this year.
The show is known for its host, Bobby, and his friends who appear on air and help him produce it. Estell has used his show to tell his life’s story of growing up poor in the deep South and to garner support for charity. His comedy band, Bobby Bones and the Raging Idiots, has toured all over raising money for various charities and communities. Estell and radio co-host Amy coined the phrase and social media hashtag “Pimpin Joy,” during Amy’s mom’s battle with cancer. The phrase encourages listeners and fans to spread joy.
Brooks used #PimpinJoy when posting about his surprise meeting with Estell on Twitter. And Estell showed that he’s no stranger to Fresno when he retweeted Brooks with this comment: “Some say Fresno. I say Fres-Yes!”
Some say Fresno. I say Fres-Yes! https://t.co/7iG2W8kUMS— Bobby Bones (@mrBobbyBones) December 20, 2017
Estell visited Fresno in July for a comedy show and sold out the Tower Theatre in 60 seconds after tickets went on sale.
Brooks’ meeting with Estell apparently went very well. Brooks tweeted that Estell is “an incredible guy,” and Estell also posted a photo to his Instagram account about meeting some “awesome listeners” from Fresno.
Estell even is rooting for the Bulldogs in the bowl game, ending his Instagram post with “Go Bulldogs.”
