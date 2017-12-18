More Videos

    Fresno State football players look to put smiles on kids' faces during a trip to Valley Children's Hospital on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017 before departing for their Hawaii Bowl date Dec. 24 against the University of Houston.

Fresno State Football

Bulldogs drop in at Valley Children’s Hospital for a pre-Hawaii Bowl visit

Fresno Bee Staff

December 18, 2017 04:35 PM

The Fresno State football team had one last thing to do before leaving Tuesday for the Hawaii Bowl. OK, maybe two last things, counting laundry.

The Bulldogs spent about an hour Monday afternoon visiting patients at Valley Children’s Hospital. At the start of the visit, coach Jeff Tedford presented Valley Children’s Healthcare president and CEO Todd Suntrapak with a Fresno State jersey.

“It means the world, just not only during Christmas-time being able to come just kinda put a smile on these kids’ faces, but just to kinda see the adversity that these kids battle with,” said Bulldogs quarterback Marcus McMaryion. “I mean, they’re the real soldiers here. We’re just lucky enough to be able to come and put a smile on these kids’ faces for a couple minutes. ... It’s definitely an eye-opening experience for us players.”

