Fresno State quarterback Derek Carr is interviewed at the podium after the Bulldogs won their Mountain West Conference championship game against Utah State at Bulldog Stadium Saturday, December 7, 2013. Carr is hoping the 2017 Bulldogs will do the same. CRAIG KOHLRUSS Fresno Bee file
Derek Carr cheering his alma mater from afar in rematch with Boise State

By Anthony Galaviz

agalaviz@fresnobee.com

December 01, 2017 12:39 PM

Count Derek Carr among those rooting on Fresno State to bring home a Mountain West Conference football championship Saturday in the title game at Boise State.

Fresno State is aiming for its first title since 2013 when Carr and the Bulldogs defeated Utah State 24-17 at Bulldog Stadium.

Carr completed 36 of 53 for 404 yards and three touchdowns against two interceptions that night. That same season, Carr led Fresno State to a 41-40 victory over Boise State after throwing four touchdowns.

He watched the Bulldogs defeat the Broncos 28-17 on Nov. 25 from the Bay Area as he and the Oakland Raiders prepared for a home game against Denver, and he says he’s hoping for the same on Saturday.

“When the ’Dogs can beat the Boise State Broncos, that’s always a good day for me,” he told his YouTube viewers this week. “We were able to beat Boise, but more importantly we need to beat them this week.

“We gotta go win that Mountain West championship. Definitely pumped to see those guys … those new guys, to be able to get a win against Boise. … It’s not easy to do. They gotta go do it, even more so this week. It’s more important this week.”

Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee

