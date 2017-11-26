Bulldogs get best of Boise State again, taking Broncos’ spot in Top 25

More Videos

Red Wave roar returns in Fresno State win over Boise State 2:58

Red Wave roar returns in Fresno State win over Boise State

Pause
What makes Fresno State's George Helmuth go? Jeff Tedford has an answer 1:13

What makes Fresno State's George Helmuth go? Jeff Tedford has an answer

Fresno State coach Tedford on playing Boise State back-to-back 1:15

Fresno State coach Tedford on playing Boise State back-to-back

Why Fresno State linebacker George Helmuth is smiling 0:49

Why Fresno State linebacker George Helmuth is smiling

Take a boat ride on the San Joaquin River bordering Fresno 2:00

Take a boat ride on the San Joaquin River bordering Fresno

Mid-century modern home showcases the work of famed architect Don Murray 2:11

Mid-century modern home showcases the work of famed architect Don Murray

Little Emma's 18-year-old dad has advice for other teen fathers 1:32

Little Emma's 18-year-old dad has advice for other teen fathers

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

Blackstone Avenue redevelopment could add new life to key street 1:17

Blackstone Avenue redevelopment could add new life to key street

Dash cam video shows small plane making crash landing in Florida 1:03

Dash cam video shows small plane making crash landing in Florida

  • Red Wave roar returns in Fresno State win over Boise State

    Fresno State beat Boise State 28-17 in the 2017 regular-season finale. And with the win, the Bulldogs re-energized Bulldog Stadium once again. The Red Wave chanted and cheered. Players danced afterward. And in the end, Fresno State players hoisted the milk can trophy that's awarded to the winner between the two rival schools. -Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee

Fresno State beat Boise State 28-17 in the 2017 regular-season finale. And with the win, the Bulldogs re-energized Bulldog Stadium once again. The Red Wave chanted and cheered. Players danced afterward. And in the end, Fresno State players hoisted the milk can trophy that's awarded to the winner between the two rival schools. -Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee Bryant-Jon Anteola The Fresno Bee
Fresno State beat Boise State 28-17 in the 2017 regular-season finale. And with the win, the Bulldogs re-energized Bulldog Stadium once again. The Red Wave chanted and cheered. Players danced afterward. And in the end, Fresno State players hoisted the milk can trophy that's awarded to the winner between the two rival schools. -Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee Bryant-Jon Anteola The Fresno Bee

Fresno State Football

Bulldogs get best of Boise State again, taking Broncos’ spot in Top 25

By Robert Kuwada

rkuwada@fresnobee.com

November 26, 2017 11:54 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Fresno State cracked the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll Sunday for the first time in four years.

The Bulldogs (9-3, 7-1 Mountain West), coming off a 28-17 victory against Boise State on Saturday to wrap up the regular season, were slotted at No. 25. The Bulldogs also knocked the Broncos (9-3, 7-1) out of the Top 25.

Fresno State is ranked for the first time since spending most of the 2013 season in the Top 25. The Bulldogs in Derek Carr’s final season were ranked No. 21 going into the 2013 Las Vegas Bowl.

Under first-year head coach Jeff Tedford, the Bulldogs are the conference’s West Division champions and will visit Mountain Division winner Boise State in the Mountain West championship game Saturday in Boise.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Boise State was determined as the host site due to the four computer polls utilized by the Mountain West (Anderson & Hester, Billingsley, Colley Matrix and Wolfe) – Boise State finished the season with a 30.25 average ranking, while Fresno State had a 34.25 average.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Red Wave roar returns in Fresno State win over Boise State 2:58

Red Wave roar returns in Fresno State win over Boise State

Pause
What makes Fresno State's George Helmuth go? Jeff Tedford has an answer 1:13

What makes Fresno State's George Helmuth go? Jeff Tedford has an answer

Fresno State coach Tedford on playing Boise State back-to-back 1:15

Fresno State coach Tedford on playing Boise State back-to-back

Why Fresno State linebacker George Helmuth is smiling 0:49

Why Fresno State linebacker George Helmuth is smiling

Take a boat ride on the San Joaquin River bordering Fresno 2:00

Take a boat ride on the San Joaquin River bordering Fresno

Mid-century modern home showcases the work of famed architect Don Murray 2:11

Mid-century modern home showcases the work of famed architect Don Murray

Little Emma's 18-year-old dad has advice for other teen fathers 1:32

Little Emma's 18-year-old dad has advice for other teen fathers

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

Blackstone Avenue redevelopment could add new life to key street 1:17

Blackstone Avenue redevelopment could add new life to key street

Dash cam video shows small plane making crash landing in Florida 1:03

Dash cam video shows small plane making crash landing in Florida

  • What makes Fresno State's George Helmuth go? Jeff Tedford has an answer

    Fresno State football coach Jeff Tedford talks about George Helmuth, the Clovis North graduate who is having a breakout season at linebacker.

What makes Fresno State's George Helmuth go? Jeff Tedford has an answer

View More Video