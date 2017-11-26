Bulldogs get best of Boise State again, taking Broncos’ spot in Top 25

Fresno State cracked the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll Sunday for the first time in four years.
The Bulldogs (9-3, 7-1 Mountain West), coming off a 28-17 victory against Boise State on Saturday to wrap up the regular season, were slotted at No. 25. The Bulldogs also knocked the Broncos (9-3, 7-1) out of the Top 25.
Fresno State is ranked for the first time since spending most of the 2013 season in the Top 25. The Bulldogs in Derek Carr’s final season were ranked No. 21 going into the 2013 Las Vegas Bowl.
Under first-year head coach Jeff Tedford, the Bulldogs are the conference’s West Division champions and will visit Mountain Division winner Boise State in the Mountain West championship game Saturday in Boise.
Boise State was determined as the host site due to the four computer polls utilized by the Mountain West (Anderson & Hester, Billingsley, Colley Matrix and Wolfe) – Boise State finished the season with a 30.25 average ranking, while Fresno State had a 34.25 average.
