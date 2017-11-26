Boise State will host Mountain West championship game despite ending loss to Fresno State

Boise State will host Fresno State in the Mountain West football championship game on Saturday, the conference announced Sunday morning.
Fresno State beat Boise State 28-17 Saturday at Bulldog Stadium to close out the regular season. That left both teams with 7-1 conference records and champions of their respective divisions.
OFFICIAL: @BroncoSportsFB to host @FresnoStateFB in the 2017 #MWFB Championship Game on Saturday, December 2. Get your tickets now through either institutional box office!— Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 26, 2017
But the conference awarded the game to Boise State based on the average of four college football computer power rankings which had the Broncos higher than the Bulldogs.
Saturday’s championship game kicks off at 4:45 p.m. PST and will air on ESPN.
