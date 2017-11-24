Fresno State vs. Boise State: 3 things to watch, including the Broncos’ pass game

More Videos 1:13 What makes Fresno State's George Helmuth go? Jeff Tedford has an answer Pause 1:15 Fresno State coach Tedford on playing Boise State back-to-back 1:27 Red Wave gives their thoughts on the Fresno State season 0:53 Gearing up for Black Friday in 2016: It's a lot of work 1:03 Dash cam video shows small plane making crash landing in Florida 6:39 Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 1:32 Little Emma's 18-year-old dad has advice for other teen fathers 1:15 Here are a few casting techniques taught by California Department of Fish and Wildlife 0:43 JCPenney opens for Black Friday sales Thursday afternoon 0:16 Footage shows fish struggling to live in Mammoth Lake waters Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Fresno State coach Tedford on playing Boise State back-to-back Fresno State football coach Jeff Tedford talks about the unusual nature of the next two weeks, when the Bulldogs will host Boise State in the final regular-season game, then face the Broncos again the following Saturday for the Mountain West championship. Fresno State football coach Jeff Tedford talks about the unusual nature of the next two weeks, when the Bulldogs will host Boise State in the final regular-season game, then face the Broncos again the following Saturday for the Mountain West championship. John Walker The Fresno Bee

