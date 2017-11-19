Even with one title in hand, Bulldogs need some quick fixes before they chase another

Fresno State linebacker George Helmuth (34) and safety Juju Hughes close on Wyoming tight end Austin Fort during the Bulldogs’ 13-7 victory over the Cowboys at War Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Laramie, Wyo. Fresno State gave up just 308 yards of offense and has not allowed a Mountain West opponent 200 total yards in a half this season. JOSH GALEMORE CASPER (WYO.) STAR-TRIBUNE