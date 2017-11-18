Fresno State arrives later than expected for game at Wyoming

As expected, it’s cold and windy here for Saturday’s Fresno State-Wyoming in a Mountain West Conference football game.
What wasn’t expected was Fresno State’s arduous trip to get to the stadium. The Bulldogs spent Friday night at a Cheyenne hotel, electing to make the 50-mile drive Saturday morning. But ice and snow overnight made for a difficult drive and even with a state trooper driving a snowplow-equipped truck leading the way, Fresno State didn’t arrive at War Memorial Stadium until 90 minutes before the 11 a.m. PST kickoff. Usually, they shoot for 2 1/2 hours ahead of kickoff.
In other news, Firebaugh native Josh Allen, the Wyoming quarterback injured in last week’s win over Air Force, is suited up but hasn’t played in the first half. In an apparent nod that he’s likely going to opt for the NFL draft, the redshirt junior was introduced with the Cowboys’ seniors before the game.
.@mm2_era to @lilronnie_34 for a @FresnoStateFB touchdown strike! Bulldogs lead @WYO_Football 10-0 with 11:12 left in the half #mwfb pic.twitter.com/QFwR48Qcly— Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 18, 2017
Fresno State led 10-0 at halftime, getting a first-quarter field goal and then a 21-yard touchdown pass from Marcus McMaryion to Ronnie Rivers on the first play after Wyoming muffed a punt and the Bulldogs recovered.
This story will be updated.
Finally made it to War Memorial Stadium, 90 minutes before the scheduled 12 p.m. MT kickoff. Bulldogs team buses were right behind me.— Marek Warszawski (@MarekTheBee) November 18, 2017
Up next
FRESNO STATE VS. BOISE STATE
- Saturday, Nov. 25: 12:30 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium
- Records: Bulldogs 7-3, 5-1 Mountain West (before Saturday’s game vs. Wyoming); Broncos 8-2, 6-0 (pending Saturday night game vs. Air Force)
- TV/radio: CBS Sports Network/KFIG (AM 940), KGST (AM 1600)
- Of note: Boise State leads series 13-5, including two wins in Boise when the teams last met in 2014 – 37-27 in the regular season and 28-14 in the conference championship game.
