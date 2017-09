Who is Fresno State's starting quarterback now?

Fresno State football Jeff Tedford talks about why he switched from Chason Virgil to Marcus McMaryion after halftime of the Bulldogs' 48-16 loss to Washington in Seattle on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. Tedford also addressed how the staff will evaluate the two signal-callers before the team's next game, Sept. 30 vs. Nevada at Bulldog Stadium.