Jeff Tedford knew Washington’s playbook. Here’s what the Huskies coach says about that

More Videos 1:12 Washington coach on former Huskies consultant Jeff Tedford: 'Take his playbook' Pause 1:22 Firefighters tackle Mission Fire near North Fork on the ground and in the air 2:16 Zumbini classes are now open in Fresno 1:11 Time-lapse shows construction of Realty Concepts building Old Town in Clovis 5:46 Watch Fresno Unified board president Brooke Ashjian's statement on LGBT controversy 0:52 Edison High students discuss concerns over Trump's DACA decision 0:46 Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know 2:29 Railroad Fire incident commander updates progress, and it's good news 2:15 Hurricane Irma inundated this national monument with water 1:25 Watch these two fierce tiger cubs become best friends at the San Diego Zoo Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Washington coach on former Huskies consultant Jeff Tedford: 'Take his playbook' Chris Petersen, Washington Huskies football head coach, talks about Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford, who was a consultant for his program last season. Petersen said the Bulldogs' offense looks very familiar. Chris Petersen, Washington Huskies football head coach, talks about Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford, who was a consultant for his program last season. Petersen said the Bulldogs' offense looks very familiar.

Chris Petersen, Washington Huskies football head coach, talks about Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford, who was a consultant for his program last season. Petersen said the Bulldogs' offense looks very familiar.