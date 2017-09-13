Jeff Tedford knew Washington’s playbook. Here’s what the Huskies coach says about that

Washington football coach Chris Peterson said he didn’t know Fresno State was on the Huskies’ 2017 schedule when his veteran team consultant left to take the Bulldogs’ top job.
“I was chuckling until someone told me we actually played ’em and I’m like, ‘Yeah, you’d better get his playbook,’ ” Petersen said of Jeff Tedford. “But by then it was probably too late.”
Petersen, speaking at his weekly news conference Monday, was smiling as he said this.
Tedford spent a year as a consultant for the Huskies offense before returning to be the head foootball coach at his alma mater. His Bulldogs travel to Seattle to face Washington on Saturday.
Petersen said tapping Tedford in 2016 to join his braintrust was an easy call. They have a history that dates to the late ’90s, when they were on the Oregon coaching staff.
“There’s a lot of wisdom,” Petersen said of Tedford. “He’s seen a lot things. ... And just all the history we have from way back when.”
Watch the video for more remarks by the Washington coach.
Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59
