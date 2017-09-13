Jeff Tedford knew Washington’s playbook. Here’s what the Huskies coach says about that

More Videos

Washington coach on former Huskies consultant Jeff Tedford: 'Take his playbook' 1:12

Washington coach on former Huskies consultant Jeff Tedford: 'Take his playbook'

Pause
Firefighters tackle Mission Fire near North Fork on the ground and in the air 1:22

Firefighters tackle Mission Fire near North Fork on the ground and in the air

Zumbini classes are now open in Fresno 2:16

Zumbini classes are now open in Fresno

Time-lapse shows construction of Realty Concepts building Old Town in Clovis 1:11

Time-lapse shows construction of Realty Concepts building Old Town in Clovis

Watch Fresno Unified board president Brooke Ashjian's statement on LGBT controversy 5:46

Watch Fresno Unified board president Brooke Ashjian's statement on LGBT controversy

Edison High students discuss concerns over Trump's DACA decision 0:52

Edison High students discuss concerns over Trump's DACA decision

Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know 0:46

Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know

Railroad Fire incident commander updates progress, and it's good news 2:29

Railroad Fire incident commander updates progress, and it's good news

Hurricane Irma inundated this national monument with water 2:15

Hurricane Irma inundated this national monument with water

Watch these two fierce tiger cubs become best friends at the San Diego Zoo 1:25

Watch these two fierce tiger cubs become best friends at the San Diego Zoo

  • Washington coach on former Huskies consultant Jeff Tedford: 'Take his playbook'

    Chris Petersen, Washington Huskies football head coach, talks about Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford, who was a consultant for his program last season. Petersen said the Bulldogs' offense looks very familiar.

Chris Petersen, Washington Huskies football head coach, talks about Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford, who was a consultant for his program last season. Petersen said the Bulldogs' offense looks very familiar.
Chris Petersen, Washington Huskies football head coach, talks about Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford, who was a consultant for his program last season. Petersen said the Bulldogs' offense looks very familiar.

Fresno State Football

Jeff Tedford knew Washington’s playbook. Here’s what the Huskies coach says about that

By Jody Murray

jmurray@fresnobee.com

September 13, 2017 11:37 AM

Washington football coach Chris Peterson said he didn’t know Fresno State was on the Huskies’ 2017 schedule when his veteran team consultant left to take the Bulldogs’ top job.

“I was chuckling until someone told me we actually played ’em and I’m like, ‘Yeah, you’d better get his playbook,’ ” Petersen said of Jeff Tedford. “But by then it was probably too late.”

Petersen, speaking at his weekly news conference Monday, was smiling as he said this.

Tedford spent a year as a consultant for the Huskies offense before returning to be the head foootball coach at his alma mater. His Bulldogs travel to Seattle to face Washington on Saturday.

Petersen said tapping Tedford in 2016 to join his braintrust was an easy call. They have a history that dates to the late ’90s, when they were on the Oregon coaching staff.

“There’s a lot of wisdom,” Petersen said of Tedford. “He’s seen a lot things. ... And just all the history we have from way back when.”

Watch the video for more remarks by the Washington coach.

Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Washington coach on former Huskies consultant Jeff Tedford: 'Take his playbook'

View More Video