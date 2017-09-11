Will Fresno State kick away from this guy on Saturday?

Washington’s Dante Pettis returns a punt for a 67-yard touchdown Saturday. It was the seventh punt return touchdown of Pettis’ career, giving him the Pac-12 career record. He’s one shy of the NCAA record held by Wes Welker (Texas Tech) and Antonio Perkins (Oklahoma) with at least 10 games remaining in his college career.

Kevin Clark

The Everett (Wash.) Herald via Associated Press