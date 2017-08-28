8 Mountain West football players to watch in 2017

More Videos 1:22 Fresno State takes the field for final fall football scrimmage Pause 1:27 Fresno Greek Fest puts a wrap on the 57th edition 8:31 Lawyer quizzes Brooke Ashjian about LGBT online comments 2:53 Yosemite doesn't need your garbage 0:33 Fire causes extensive damage to Tower District restaurant 1:40 Family called out Derek Carr and helped turn around his life 0:49 'Blessed beyond my wildest dreams!' 0:31 As Harvey floods Houston, a man dives for a fish in his house 4:32 Here's how to protect your home with defensible space 0:49 Watch a SpaceX rocket launch from Vandenberg Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Wyoming QB Josh Allen compares Firebaugh to Laramie Josh Allen, standout quarterback for the Wyoming Cowboys, compares the small-town virtues of Laramie to his hometown, Firebaugh. Allen was interviewed July 26, 2017, at the Mountain West football media gathering in Las Vegas. Josh Allen, standout quarterback for the Wyoming Cowboys, compares the small-town virtues of Laramie to his hometown, Firebaugh. Allen was interviewed July 26, 2017, at the Mountain West football media gathering in Las Vegas. Robert Kuwada The Fresno Bee

