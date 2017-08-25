Beer vendors like Joe Diaz will once again be a welcome sight at Bulldog Stadium following a policy shift by California State University Chancellor Timothy White.
Fresno State Football

Here’s where you can drink a beer in Bulldog Stadium this season

By Marek Warszawski

marekw@fresnobee.com

August 25, 2017 9:16 AM

Fresno State announced its plans for selling beer at home football games this season, including that fans will be allowed to take their drinks to their seats.

In an announcement Friday morning, the university said it will set up two beer gardens – one in the southeast corner of Bulldog Stadium near the Red Lot parking area and one in the northwest grass area.

There will be a two-item limit per sale and sales will be cut off at the end of the third quarter.

Check back for more on this developing story.

Marek Warszawski: 559-441-6218, @MarekTheBee

