Bulldogs’ quarterback James Quentin Davis to transfer

Fresno State has granted quarterback James Quentin Davis a release from his scholarship, allowing the redshirt freshman transfer to another school.
Davis, who was recruited in 2016 out of St. John Bosco High in Bellflower, one of the top high school programs in the state, almost left Fresno State during fall camp last year and never made a substantive move up the depth chart in his first and only season with the Bulldogs.
The transfer does for the moment leave coach Jeff Tedford and the Bulldogs short at the position with only redshirt sophomore Chason Virgil, junior college transfer Jorge Reyna and senior Christian Rossi in the group for the final three of 15 spring practices and headed into summer workouts. Of the three, only Virgil has played in a game at the FBS level and the Bulldogs do not have to go back far to find a season where quarterback depth became an issue.
In 2015, four quarterbacks started at least one game due to injury or ineffective play during a 3-9 season.
Zach Greenlee started the first two games before losing the job to Virgil. Virgil was injured and lost for the season in his first start and was replaced by Ford Childress. Childress then was injured and lost for the season in his first start. The Bulldogs went back to Greenlee, who again lost the starting job, this time to Kilton Anderson. Anderson started four games, Greenlee started the next two and the Bulldogs ended the season with yet another change, going back to Anderson for the final game.
The Bulldogs’ quarterback group is more stable than it was that season, and significantly deeper in talent. Virgil sparkled in the second scrimmage of the spring, throwing five touchdown passes including three to Delvon Hardaway when working with the Bulldogs’ first-team offense.
Robert Kuwada: @rkuwada
