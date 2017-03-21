Tyquwan Glass gets chance to impress NFL scouts at Fresno State Pro Day

Tyquwan Glass has been waiting much of his young life for a chance to play in the NFL.
When he walks into Bulldog Stadum for Wednesday’s Fresno State Pro Day, the cornerback from Pasadena is going to remember what former teammate Shannon Edwards shared about this opportunity.
“He was telling me, ‘There’s no reason to be nervous because everything is going to fall into place. Just go out there and do what you do best. Just go out there and have fun.’ ”
Edwards ended up signing in 2016 as an undrafted free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs. Now it’s Glass’ turn to see if he can follow a similar path to the pros.
Pro days, held at schools across the nation, offer players – particularly borderline prospects – a shot at impressing scouts in various drills ahead of the NFL Draft.
Despite the Bulldogs finishing 1-11 as a team this past season, Glass hopes he and his teammates are not “looked at differently”compared to similarly skilled players.
I’m going out there and show everybody that I can play. ex-Fresno State cornerback Tyquwan Glass, who hopes to draw interest from NFL scouts at the school’s Pro Day
“It’s the fact that I can play,” he said. “You see this fire that I’m going out there and giving it my all and not giving up. That’s what I’ve been doing all my life.”
Wide receiver Aaron Peck, who also will participate in pro day, agrees.
“It’s a chance to show you’re just athletic as those guys that are in the league,” he said. “Some guys need to show that they are fast and others guys need to verify that they are fast because the scouts have film on everyone.”
Glass prepped at John Muir High in Pasadena before moving on to Mt. San Antonio JC. He earned All-South Coast Conference honors as a defensive back (corner/safety), notching 38 tackles, 26 solo, 14 pass breakups and seven interceptions in his final season.
In two years at Fresno State, after being a late add to the recruiting class of 2015, Glass totaled 119 tackles, 21 pass deflections, one forced fumble and six interceptions.
Glass was invited to and played in the East-West Shrine Game in January. He gained valuable experience from talking to representatives from teams such as the Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams, Oakland Raiders and San Francisco 49ers.
“As soon as I got out there I was a little nervous,” he said. “I was just thinking like I’m coming from a small school, so scouts will not be interested in me. They started noticing me once I got out there for practice. It was real great getting interviewed and talking to a lot of scouts and letting them know that I’m a competitor.
“Just waking up for meetings and doing things early … it’s preparing me for the NFL.”
Glass, who has been training in Southern California, says he is healed from an ankle injury suffered before the Colorado State game in November.
“I’ve always been overlooked and underrated,” Glass said. “I’ve always had that chip on my shoulder and I’m going out there and show everybody that I can play.”
Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee
FRESNO STATE PRO DAY
The following Fresno State players are expected to take part in the school’s pro day Wednesday, an annual chance to impress scouts ahead of the NFL Draft. Open to the public, the workout begins at 11:30 a.m. at Bulldog Stadium. The NFL Draft is April 27-29.
- DB Tyquwan Glass
- WR Aaron Peck
- DB Alan Wright
- LS Justin Verrell
- DB Jamal Ellis
- OL Jacob Vasquez
- LB Jeff Camilli
- DB Stratton Brown
- LB Brandon Hughes
- QB Zach Kline
Comments