Fresno State gets more balanced football schedule from Mountain West

The Mountain West Conference released its 2017 football schedule Thursday, one that is more balanced for Fresno State than in previous seasons.
In 2015 and ’16, the Bulldogs began conference play with back-to-back road games – and last year with three road games in the first four weeks. That won’t be the case this fall as Nevada visits Bulldog Stadium on Sept. 30 to kick off the MW schedule.
In Mountain West history, there had been only six teams that had to open with two road games.
Fresno State this fall also gets conference home games against New Mexico (Oct. 14) and UNLV (Oct. 28) before closing regular-season play at home against Boise State (Nov. 25).
Fresno State’s conference road slate includes San Jose State (Oct. 7), San Diego State (Oct. 21), Hawaii (Nov. 11) and Wyoming (Nov. 18).
The Bulldogs’ season opener under first-year coach Jeff Tedford is Sept. 2 against Incarnate Word, an FCS team, followed by consecutive road games against 2016 College Football Playoff participants Alabama and Washington that will be worth $1.4 million and $1 million to the athletic department. The final nonconference game is Nov. 4 against BYU.
“This schedule presents a lot of great opportunities, and we have a great deal of respect for all of our opponents,” Tedford said in a news release. “I am looking forward to start competing for Mountain West championships, but even more so competing in front of the Red Wave in that first game in September.”
Thursday’s release is merely the first phase of the scheduling process. So far, all 12 Bulldogs games are scheduled for Saturday. Some could be switched to Thursday or Friday at the request of the MW’s television partners.
Kickoff times will be announced at a later date.
Report: Bulldogs hire DL coach
Fresno State has hired Jamar Cain to be its new defensive line coach, according to reports by Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman and FootballScoop.com.
Cain comes to the Bulldogs less than a month after he was hired by San Jose State. He previously spent the past three seasons at FCS powerhouse North Dakota State.
The previous defensive line coach, Tony Tuioti, spent just over two months on the job before being hired away by Cal.
2017 Fresno State football schedule
- Sept. 2: vs. Incarnate Word
- Sept. 9: at Alabama
- Sept. 16: at Washington
- Sept: 23: BYE
- Sept. 30: vs. Nevada*
- Oct. 7: at San Jose State*
- Oct. 14: vs. New Mexico*
- Oct. 21: at San Diego State*
- Oct. 28: vs. UNLV*
- Nov. 4: vs. BYU
- Nov. 11: at Hawaii*
- Nov. 18: at Wyoming*
- Nov. 25: vs. Boise State*
* Dates subject to change to Thursdays or Fridays
