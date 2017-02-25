Bulldogs lose defensive line coach Tony Tuioti to Cal

Fresno State hired Tony Tuioti as its defensive line coach shortly before Christmas but his tenure on the Bulldogs’ staff lasted barely more than two months.
Tuioti on Saturday accepted a job at Cal where he will coach outside linebackers for coach Justin Wilcox and, ironically, work with former Fresno State coach Tim DeRuyter, who is now the Golden Bears’ defensive coordinator.
“Working at Cal for a coach like Justin Wilcox was an opportunity I could not pass up,” Tuioti said in a release from the Cal athletic department. “I have a tremendous feeling about the positive direction Cal is headed, and I really wanted to be a part of that and contribute all I could to a football program with tremendous potential.”
Not only is he an excellent coach, but the experience he has as a director of player personnel will be a tremendous benefit to us in the structuring and organization of our recruiting operation. Cal coach Justin Wilcox on luring Tony Tuioti from Fresno State to become the Golden Bears’ assistant in charge of outside linebackers
Tuioti was hired by new Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford on Dec. 22, after spending the 2016 season at Michigan as director of player personnel, and was expected to be one of the Bulldogs’ top recruiters.
In his one season at Michigan, he was instrumental in developing a satellite camp tour with stops in close to 40 locations, including American Samoa, Australia and Hawaii. Tuioti also coached for two years with Cleveland in the NFL and for six at Hawaii, his alma mater.
The Bulldogs start spring practices March 27.
