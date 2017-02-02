Fresno State Football

February 2, 2017 4:22 PM

Raiders’ Derek Carr offers congrats to Fresno State recruiting class

By Anthony Galaviz

agalaviz@fresnobee.com

Fresno State football coach Jeff Tedford introduced 23 players Wednesday on national signing day.

Watching closely was Oakland Raiders quarterback and former Bulldogs star Derek Carr.

“Congrats to ALL the new Bulldogs! There is no secret.. Outwork everyone! It's a special place so be thankful 4 it everyday! @FresnoStateFB,” Carr wrote.

Trent Dilfer chimed in, and so did Carr’s brother, David – both also former Fresno State quarterbacks who went on to the NFL.

When Tedford gave his news conference, Derek Carr listened in and was excited to hear what the coach had to say.

“Just got done listening to @CoachTedford talk about the new dogs coming in. Sounds exciting. It will only push current players. #Compete,” Carr said.

Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee

Fresno State recruiting class of 2017

Name, position

HT/WT

PRIOR HIGH SCHOOL OR COLLEGE

Marc-David Bien-Aimé, OL

6-5, 365

Montmorency College (Laval, Quebec)

Matt Boateng, DB

5-11, 170

Arizona Western

Dontae Bull, OL

6-7, 305

Belmont Secondary (Victoria, B.C.)

Richard Cage Jr., DL

6-2, 225

Roosevelt High-Eastvale

Earl Chambers, DL

6-3, 235

Merced

Chris Coleman, ATH

5-11, 180

Garces High

Sherman Coleman, DB

5-9, 160

Cisco (Texas)

Damien DeGruy, DL

6-3, 235

McDonogh High-Harvey, La.

Wylan Free, DB

6-1, 175

Lynwood High

Derrion Grim, WR

6-0, 195

San Joaquin Delta

Gunner Javernick, TE

6-5, 250

Ventura

Patrick Jeune, WR

6-1, 180

Morningside High-Inglewood

T.J. Mauga, DL

6-3, 280

Churchill County High-Fallon, Nev.

Jordan Mims, RB

5-11, 185

Menlo High-Atherton

Daniel Moraga, ATH

6-4, 235

Pacifica High-Oxnard

Arron Mosby, DB

6-3, 200

Sanger High

Emeka Ndoh, DL

6-1 265

De Anza

Zane Pope, ATH

6-1, 185

Moorpark High

Ronnie Rivers, RB

5-8, 175

Freedom High-Oakley

Jorge Reyna, QB

6-0, 208

West Los Angeles

Zelan Tupuola, OL

6-3, 310

JSerra High-San Juan Capistrano

Syrus Tuitele, OL

6-6, 290

Pleasant Valley High-Chico

Quireo Woodley, OL

6-3, 312

Fresno City

Related content

Fresno State Football

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Fresno State's 2017 recruiting class introduced by coach Jeff Tedford

View more video

Sports Videos