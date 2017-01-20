Fresno State adds four commitments as national signing day nears

Less than two weeks before national signing day, Fresno State hosted at least 12 recruits on Jan. 13-15 hoping to make a final impression.
Four recruits came away impressed enough to give oral commitments while others are planning additional visits before national signing day Feb. 1.
Players committing were tight end Christian Williams of Fullerton College, running back Jordan Mims of Menlo-Atherton and offensive linemen Zelan Tupuola of JSerra Catholic-San Juan Capistrano and Dontae Bull of Belmont Secondary-Victoria, British Columbia.
Coaches cannot comment on prospective student-athletes until a national letter of intent has been signed and validated. Fresno State will host recruits again this weekend and next before national signing day Feb. 1.
Williams said Fresno State felt like home while he was on his official visit.
“The coaches were great – they instantly made me feel like family and welcomed,” Williams said. “It’s close to home which give my family and friends an opportunity to come watch and support me.”
The 6-foot-4 and 230-pound from Orange had 22 receptions for 392 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore this past fall for Fullerton, which capped its season with a 29-27 victory against American River to claim the national and state championship.
Williams added he’s looking forward to playing for tight ends coach Scott Thompson.
“I feel like I can make a huge impact for this team,” he said. “Coach Thompson is a great guy and I’m really excited for him to be my position coach.”
Mims helped Menlo to a 12-3 record that included a trip to the Division 3-AA state title game, where his team lost to Paraclete 39-21. In that game, Mims had 24 carries for 95 yards and a touchdown.
What did Mims like about his visit last weekend?
“I really like how at games the whole city is usually is there when you’re winning,” said Mims, who rushed for 2,388 yards and 29 touchdowns this past season. “The coaches brought me in like I was family already, and I really enjoyed and loved that.”
Mims, listed at 6-foot and 190 pounds, said he was recruited by Eastern Washington, Idaho, San Jose State, Sacramento State and Weber State.
Playing for new Bulldogs coach Jeff Tedford meant a lot to Mims, who listed off other running backs who shined under Tedford at Cal such as Marshawn Lynch, Justin Forsett and Jahvid Best.
“He coached the best,” he said. “For me to be in that position is amazing and hopefully I get the opportunity to play in the (NFL).”
Tupuola, who is listed at 6-3 and 295 pounds, played for former Clovis West coach Jim Hartigan at JSerra. The Lions finished the season at 5-6.
Bull is 6-foot-7 and 305 pounds and was named Belmont Secondary’s most valuable player the past two seasons.
Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee
Fresno State 2017 football recruits
- QB Brent Bailey, Clovis North (walk-on)
- CB Matthew Boateng, Arizona Western College
- LB Grant Bouma, Ventura College (walk-on)
- OL Dontae Bull, Belmont Secondary-Victoria, British Columbia
- OL Jesse Chamberlain, Burroughs-Burbank
- WR/DB Chris Coleman, Garces
- CB Sherman Coleman, Cisco College-Texas
- WR Derrion Grim, San Joaquin Delta College
- TE Logun Javernick, Ventura College
- WR Patrick Jeune, Morningside-Inglewood
- RB Nate Jones, Fresno City
- RB Jordan Mims, Menlo-Atherton
- LB Emeka Ndoh, De Anza College
- CB Darrius Outland, University-Irvine
- WR Namani Parker, American River College (walk-on)
- RB Ronnie Rivers, Freedom-Oakley
- QB Jorge Reyna, West Los Angeles College
- QB Mark Salazar, Rancho Bernardo-San Diego
- OL Zelan Tupuola, JSerra Catholic-San Juan Capistrano
- OL Clive Truschel, Clovis West
- LB Mykal Walker, Azusa Pacific
- TE Christian Williams, Fullerton College
- OG Quireo Woodley, Murrieta Valley
