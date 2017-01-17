Report: Former Fresno State coordinator Eric Kiesau to join Boise State staff

Eric Kiesau – who began last fall as Fresno State’s offensive coordinator before taking over as interim head coach for the final four games of the season – is reportedly joining the Boise State football staff.
Kiesau will be the Broncos’ wide receivers coach, a source confirmed to the Idaho Statesman. Football Scoop first reported Boise State would be adding Kiesau, who took over the Bulldogs’ top spot after Tim DeRuyter was fired after starting the season 1-7.
Kiesau, who went 0-4 as the interim coach, and the rest of the Fresno State staff was let go by new coach Jeff Tedford in December.
Last season, Kiesau had been a candidate for Boise State’s offensive coordinator vacancy but had been at Fresno State only two weeks at the time and eventually announced he’d be sticking with the Bulldogs.
Other former Bulldogs staffers who have joined new programs include Joe Bernardi, San Jose State offensive line coach; Lorenzo Ward, Louisville secondary coach; and Burl Toler, UC Davis wide receivers coach.
Comments