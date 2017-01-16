Central High’s Jaylon Johnson meets with Fresno State coaches

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson is set to sign with the University of Utah next month, but that didn’t stop Fresno State football coaches from making an in-home visit with the Central High star.
“Just wish he would’ve came last year,” Johnson said of Bulldogs coach Jeff Tedford, who was hired Nov. 11 to replace Tim DeRuyter. Tedford and defensive backs J.D. Williams made the in-home visit.
Fresno State isn’t the only school continuing to court Johnson: He made an official visit over Martin Luther King Jr. weekend to Arizona State.
Great in home visit from Fresno State pic.twitter.com/qYIXdYSbth— Jaylon Johnson (@jayboyjohnson01) January 13, 2017
Johnson said the previous Fresno State coaching staff offered a scholarship but never met with him.
Tedford indicated recently he’s going to make recruiting in the central San Joaquin Valley a priority, and he’s making good on his promise.
Johnson said he came away impressed from talking to Tedford and Williams.
“It went well, just talked about what he’s bringing to the table,” Johnson said. “How he is going to bring what Fresno State used to be back. We talked for like two hours.”
National signing day is Feb. 1.
Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee
