Bulldogs fall to San Jose State to finish season

Despite a jarring hit by Fresno State’s defense and losing his helmet, San Jose State quarterback Kenny Potter hangs on to the ball in a steady downpour, deep in Bulldogs territory in the third quarter Nov. 26, 2016, at Bulldog Stadium.
JOHN WALKER
jwalker@fresnobee.com
San Jose wide receiver Tim Crawley is upended by Fresno State’s Jamel Ellis (2) and Stratton Brown in the first quarter Nov. 26, 2016, at Bulldog Stadium.
Fresno State quarterback Zach Kline throws under pressure by San Jose State in the third quarter behind a block by lineman Christian Cronk Nov. 26, 2016, at Bulldog Stadium.
Fresno State quarterback Zach Kline has a clear path to the end zone on a long TD run in the second quarter Nov. 26, 2016, at Bulldog Stadium.
Fresno State wide receiver Michael Martens (87) and Zach Kline (10) celebrate Kline’s long second-quarter touchdown run Nov. 26, 2016, at Bulldog Stadium.
Fresno State linebacker Trent Soechting pressures San Jose quarterback Kenny Potter in the second quarter Nov. 26, 2016, at Bulldog Stadium.
Fresno State running back Dontel James, center, celebrates his touchdown against San Jose State with lineman Christian Cronk on Nov. 26, 2016, at Bulldog Stadium.
Fresno State wide receiver Aaron Peck sidesteps to the sideline a pair of San Jose defenders after a catch in the second quarter Nov. 26, 2016, at Bulldog Stadium.
San Jose State defensive back Andre Chachere breaks up a pass in the area of Fresno State’s Jamire Jordan (1) and KeeSean Johnson in the third quarter Nov. 26, 2016, at Bulldog Stadium.
Fresno State running back Dontel James slips through a hole in the first quarter Nov. 26, 2016, at Bulldog Stadium.
Fresno State wide receiver Aaron Peck walks off the field as time expires against San Jose State, and on the season, racking up another loss Nov. 26, 2016, at Bulldog Stadium.
Fresno State cheerleaders, including Aireanna Jaramillo, try to stay dry as rain falls during the game against San Jose State on Nov. 26, 2016, at Bulldog Stadium.
A group of four Fresno State diehards hang till the end of the game against San Jose State on Nov. 26, 2016, at Bulldog Stadium.
Among the few diehards to brave it out till the end of the San Jose State game, were Fresno Councilman Clint Olivier and son Conrad, 11, on Nov. 26, 2016, at Bulldog Stadium.
