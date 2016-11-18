AT&T Fresno State football fans in line for boost at Bulldog Stadium

The Fresno State football team might remain stuck at one win, but the game day experience at Bulldog Stadium should be improved for the final two games of the season.
At least for some fans.
Beginning Saturday when Fresno State hosts Hawaii, Bulldog Stadium will offer improved cell phone reception and service for AT&T cell phone subscribers.
The telecommunications company “has a multimillion dollar investment to boost its network capacity” inside the 36-year-old football venue, according to an AT&T news release. Upgrades include adding network capacity to the Distributed Antenna System (DAS) that serves the stadium and increasing LTE capacity by 60 percent compared to last season.
“Like adding lanes to our network highway so cellular traffic can flow faster and more smoothly; reducing the likelihood of calls, texts and social media posts getting stuck in a ‘traffic jam.’ ”
Fans with other service carriers might still have trouble connecting their cell phones inside the stadium – the upgrades are limited to AT&T cell phone subscribers for the time being.
Cell phone service at 41,031-capacity Bulldog Stadium has been shoddy for years: calls are often dropped and internet access on cell phones rarely works or runs slowly.
The improved AT&T cell phone service at Bulldog Stadium, which goes into effect Saturday, is part of Fresno State’s steady push to renovate the 36-year-old football venue.
The upgrades should help AT&T cell phone users monitor their social media and access web sites while at the game with more ease, post photos immediately inside the stadium and check the stats of the game or other college football matchups.
Last month, Fresno State Athletic Director Jim Bartko said stadium renovation plans remain on schedule. The athletic department is trying to hit a $40 million fundraising target by October 2017 to get the project off the ground.
Steven Ramirez, a spokesman for AT&T, said the investment into Bulldog Stadium was partially a philanthropic gesture by the company but also part of the university’s bill service.
AT&T has invested more than $150 million in Fresno wireless and wired networks during 2013-2015 with the updates enhancing reliability, coverage, speed and overall performance for residents and businesses, according to the news release.
Bryant-Jon Anteola: (559) 441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee
