Live scoring: Fresno State at Colorado State

Fresno State was forced to make a switch at quarterback Saturday.
Zach Kline took over for the Bulldogs’ second possession against Colorado State, with starter Chason Virgil on the sideline at Hughes Field in Fort Collins with a left shoulder injury.
The Bulldogs went three-and-out on their first possession with no passes by Virgil, who was questionable to return.
Kline came in for the second possession following a Colorado State field goal and rushed for 7 yards on first down, but Fresno State again went three-and-out after a run for no gain by Justin Rice and 1-yard completion by Kline to tight end Kyle Riddering.
Four plays later, the Rams were in the end zone and leading 10-0 as Marvin Kinsey rushed for a 5-yard touchdown with 1:06 to go in the first quarter. Colorado State started the quick drive with a 44-yard pass by Nick Stevens to Robert Ruiz to the Bulldogs 22-yard line.
The Rams scored first with 4:20 remaining in the opening quarter on a 33-yard field goal by Wyatt Bryan.
Bulldogs out – Fresno State was down three starters, with two out due to injury – safety and senior captain Tyquwan Glass (ankle) and running back Dontel James (leg) – and receiver Delvon Hardaway not with the team due to a family emergency.
Almost done – Colorado State will close Hughes Stadium after the Rams’ final home game on Nov. 19 against New Mexico. Colorado State will begin play in a new stadium built on campus in September 2017
