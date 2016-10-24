Fresno State Football

October 24, 2016

Tim DeRuyter’s farewell to Fresno State football: ‘It was an honor’

Tim DeRuyter, who on Sunday was fired as head coach of the Fresno State football team, turned to Twitter on Monday morning to say his goodbyes.

“It was an honor to serve as the head coach,” wrote DeRuyter, who was let go a day after the Bulldogs lost at Utah State to fall to 1-7 this season. DeRuyter was in his fifth season with Fresno State. He was 20-6 his first two years but finished with with a 30-30 record. His teams won at least a share of the Mountain West Conference championhip in 2012 and 2013.

DeRuyter wrote that he and his wife, Kara, “were blessed to be here in the Valley & will always cherish our memories of winning Championships & the fantastic people here.”

Fresno State Athletic Director Jim Bartko said the university will conduct a national search for DeRuyter’s replacement. Offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau will serve as interim coach. The Bulldogs have four game left on this year’s schedule, including Friday night versus Air Force at Bulldog Stadium.

