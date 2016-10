DeRuyter says team is not happy with losing

Fresno State coach Tim DeRuyter says during his weekly news conference on Monday, Oct. 17, 2016, that despite losing the past five games, the Bulldogs will never be used to losing. Fresno State (1-6 overall, 0-3 Mountain West) is searching for its first win against a Mountain West opponent on Saturday at Utah State (2-4, 0-3). -- The Fresno Bee