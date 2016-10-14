Fresno State trails San Diego State 3-0 in second quarter

1:12 Fresno State QBs Chason Virgil vs Zach Kline Pause

1:41 Homecoming preparation and how Fresno State is practicing for San Diego State

2:42 Tim DeRuyter seeing growth in Fresno State football team

3:22 Fresno State football at Nevada: 3 things to know

3:00 How Fresno State coach Tim DeRuyter is coping with all of the losing

3:34 Fresno State at UNLV: 3 things to know

1:24 Fresno State showed little interest in then-Bullard star Charles Williams, who landed at UNLV

2:39 Heat intensifies on coach Tim DeRuyter as Fresno State prepares for UNLV

4:58 Fresno State collapses in overtime heartbreaker to Tulsa

1:14 Watch a 'Bulldog Spirit' mashup from tailgaters and beyond