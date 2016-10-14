Fresno State Football

October 14, 2016 7:49 PM

Fresno State trails San Diego State 3-0 in second quarter

The Fresno Bee

Fresno State committed an early turnover and San Diego State converted it into points, with John Baron’s field goal giving the Aztecs a 3-0 lead after the first quarter of Friday night’s game at Bulldog Stadium.

San Diego State took advantage of good field position after Damontae Kazee’s interception of a Chason Virgil pass at the Fresno State 46. The Aztecs (4-1, 1-0 Mountain West) managed just 17 yards in six plays before Baron nailed a 47-yarder. Nela Otukolo and Tobenna Okeke teamed for a sack on third-and-5 from the Bulldogs 28.

Fresno State’s opening drive came to a quick end. Virgil and Dontel James combined for 3 yards on a pair of running plays before the quarterback was picked off by a leaping Kazee on third-and-7 from their own 4.

The Bulldogs (1-5, 0-2) began their opening drive of the game deep in their own territory after an impressive goal-line stand. Okeke, Jeff Camilli and Jeffrey Allison combined to stuff national rushing leader Donnel Pumphrey on fourth-and goal from the 1. That spoiled what was a 12-play, 75-yard march to open the game. Pumphrey gained 43 yards on his first four carries of the drive.

▪ Senior outside linebacker Brandon Hughes has played his last game for the Bulldogs. He was declared ineligible for the rest of the season because of a NCAA policy violation, the university announced about a half-hour before kickoff. Hughes, who prepped at Moorpark High, made five starts this year and recorded 21 tackles including four for a loss. In 41 career games, he had 101 tackles, with 11 for losses including 3.5 sacks. Hughes will contribute as a practice player.

▪ Fresno State tight end Chad Olsen, who did not play last week at Nevada because of injury, dressed and went through pregame drills. Inside linebacker Robert Stanley missed a second straight game with a knee injury.

FRESNO STATE AT UTAH STATE

  • Oct. 22: 7:30 p.m. at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium in Logan
  • Records: Bulldogs 1-5, 0-2 Mountain West; Aggies 2-4, 0-3
  • Of note: Utah State will enter off a bye. … Aggies a year ago posted 482 yards of total offense in beating the Bulldogs 56-14 on homecoming night. Kilton Anderson got the start for Fresno State at quarterback and went 10 for 20 for 112 yards with three interceptions.

