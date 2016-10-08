Fresno State Football

October 8, 2016

Fresno State trails Nevada 7-6 in second quarter

The Fresno Bee

RENO

Fresno State, determined to resuscitate one of the nation’s worst ground attacks, rode solid early running by Dontel James to a pair of first-quarter field goals but trailed Nevada 7-6 after one quarter in Saturday afternoon’s Mountain West Conference game.

Kody Kroening’s 25-yard field goal to end the quarter pulled the Bulldogs (1-4, 0-1) within a point. His 44-yarder, set up by James’ 34-yard run (the Bulldogs’ longest of the season), made it 3-0 with 9:13 remaining.

Andrew Celis, on a halfback option, threw 36 yards to Wyatt Demps to give the Wolf Pack (2-3, 0-1) a 7-3 lead with 4:48 to go.

Fresno State entered the game ranked 122nd nationally in rushing, averaging 104 yards per game.

James, a junior from Fontana, was averaging just 3.3 yards per carry as the lead back but on Fresno State’s first play from scrimmage found a hole on the right side of the line and carried the ball to the Bulldogs 48.

The opening drive, starting at the 14 after a Nevada punt, went nine plays and 59 yards before the Bulldogs settled for three. James ran seven times for 48 yards.

Fresno State freshman Justin Rice made his debut after a fall-camp foot injury that was first thought to be a season-ender. He rushed for 8 yards on three first-quarter carries.

