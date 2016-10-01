UNLV leads Fresno State 21-7 at half

Ex-Bullard High star Charles Williams provided a second-quarter spark, keying one touchdown drive and finishing another as UNLV led Fresno State 21-7 at halftime of Saturday night’s Mountain West Conference opener.
Williams’ 5-yard run capped a seven-play, 69-yard drive to make it 14-7 with 5:55 to play in the half – the third in a series of three straight TD drives by the teams after a scoreless first quarter. Williams ran for 85 yards on 10 first-half carries.
After the Rebels forced a punt, UNLV redshirt freshman quarterback Dalton Sneed – in his first start – executed a fake screen and hit Elijah Trosclair for 61 yards and a 14-point lead.
The Bulldogs missed a chance to cut into the deficit just before heading to the locker room, as Dontel James was stopped for no gain on fourth-and-1 at the UNLV 23.
Fresno State’s Chason Virgil threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Peck, two plays after the pair connected for 52 yards, as the Bulldogs went 76 yards in four plays to force a 7-7 tie.
It was a quick answer to UNLV after Williams carried much of the load in a drive that stretched from the end of the first quarter and into the second. The freshman ran seven times for 38 yards on a 14-play, 70-yard march that put the Rebels on top 7-0 with 10:11 to go in the half. Lexington Thomas went the final yard to make it 7-0.
UNLV turned to Sneed after losing starter Johnny Stanton a week ago to right knee and hamstring injuries. Sneed hit his first two passes for 20 yards, then missed two, but gained 61 yards on his first eight carries. Thanks to the one long touchdown pass, he finished the half 5-of-10 passing for 92 yards.
Virgil started 3 for 9, all three completions coming on third-down conversions. He finished the opening quarter 3 of 11 for 40 yards in a game that began in 85-weather with a gentle breeze for homecoming at Sam Boyd Stadium. Virgil then went 3 for 3 on the scoring drive, the big play coming on the 52-yarder to Peck on second-and-4 from the Fresno State 30.
For the half, Virgil was 9 for 21 for 126 yards. Fresno State was doing little on the ground, averaging 2.8 yards on 17 rushing attempts. UNLV held a 260-173 advantage in total yards.
▪ The Bulldogs shuffled up the starting offensive line just a bit. Aaron Mitchell was at center, with Jacob Vazquez at left guard, a swap of the alignment at the beginning of the first four games.
▪ After three players served first-half suspensions last week against Tusla, all 68 Bulldogs on the trip were present and accounted for in pregame.
▪ Fresno State safety Dalen Jones was on the trip, but didn’t dress after suffering a leg injury in practice on Thursday.
Up next
FRESNO STATE AT NEVADA
- Oct. 8: 4 p.m. at Mackay Stadium (30,000) in Reno
- Records: Bulldogs 1-3, 0-0 Mountain West (pending Saturday’s game vs. UNLV); Wolf Pack 2-2, 0-0 (pending result at Hawaii)
- Webcast/radio: ESPN3/KFIG (AM 940), KGST (AM 1600)
