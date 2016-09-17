Fresno State in a big hole after first half at Toledo

Fresno State struggled to find any offensive rhythm in the first half at Toledo on Saturday, falling into a 24-0 hole against the Rockets at the Glass Bowl.
The Bulldogs (1-1) were held without a first down in the opening quarter and finished with just three in the half while gaining 73 total yards (57 passing, 16 rushing).
Redshirt freshman quarterback Chason Virgil hit 7 of 15 passes.
Toledo (2-0) quarterback Logan Woodside threw two touchdown passes for a 14-0 lead in the first quarter – 36 yards to Cody Thompson and 9 yards to Michael Roberts.
Running back Kareem Hunt opening the second quarter with a 7-yard scoring run and Jameson Vest added a 22-yard field goal.
Woodside connected on 9 of 16 passes for 113 yards. Hunt had 14 carries for 89 yards.
