Fresno State Football

September 17, 2016 12:55 PM

Fresno State in a big hole after first half at Toledo

The Fresno Bee

TOLEDO, Ohio

Fresno State struggled to find any offensive rhythm in the first half at Toledo on Saturday, falling into a 24-0 hole against the Rockets at the Glass Bowl.

The Bulldogs (1-1) were held without a first down in the opening quarter and finished with just three in the half while gaining 73 total yards (57 passing, 16 rushing).

Redshirt freshman quarterback Chason Virgil hit 7 of 15 passes.

Toledo (2-0) quarterback Logan Woodside threw two touchdown passes for a 14-0 lead in the first quarter – 36 yards to Cody Thompson and 9 yards to Michael Roberts.

Running back Kareem Hunt opening the second quarter with a 7-yard scoring run and Jameson Vest added a 22-yard field goal.

Woodside connected on 9 of 16 passes for 113 yards. Hunt had 14 carries for 89 yards.

Fresno State football vs. Toledo: 3 things to know

Get ready for Saturday's game between the Bulldogs and Rockets in Ohio with insight from Fresno Bee sports columnist Marek Warszawski.

Jody Murray The Fresno Bee

Related content

Fresno State Football

Comments

Videos

Fresno State football vs. Toledo: 3 things to know

View more video

Sports Videos