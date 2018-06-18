Fresno State basketball coaching staff complete with addition from Mountain West rival

Fresno State basketball coach Justin Hutson has completed his staff of assistant coaches with the hire of Tarvish Felton, who for the past 10 years has been at Mountain West and Western Athletic Conference rival Utah State.
Felton the past two seasons was the Aggies' associate head coach, his focus primarily the offense, post-man development, recruiting, academics and scouting. He was part of coach Tim Duryea's Utah State staff that was let go after last season.
"He's very experienced, he can recruit in all different areas," Hutson said. "He has great recruiting ties and great relationships. He was the associate head coach at a Mountain West school that was pretty successful. He understands the conference and has done a great job in individual development and he has coached offense.
"He's just a good coach, good recruiter with great ties and a great person and he wanted to be in Fresno. He had a lot of options and we're fortunate to have him here."
Hutson earlier had hired former Cal State Bakersfield coach Keith Brown and San Diego State assistant Tim Shelton, who played in high school at Clovis West.
Utah State in 2016-17 had one of the most efficient offenses in the Mountain West, leading the conference in field goal percentage and ranking second in 3-point field goal percentage and assists per game.
The Aggies struggled through a series of injuries last season, finishing 17-17 and 8-10 in conference play. They beat Fresno State twice, the Bulldogs blowing a 10-point lead with just over four minutes to play in an 81-79 overtime loss at Logan, Utah, and whiffing on a defensive switch to allow Daron Henson to knock down an open 3-pointer with 0.2 seconds remaining to secure a 65-62 victory at the Save Mart Center.
"I've gotten to know Justin quit a bit," Felton said. "He got his start at Cal Poly and I think I was at Sacramento State or Southern Utah at the time.
"I'm very excited for him to have this opportunity and even more so to be able to assist him in this endeavor. I think he has a great passion and understanding of the game and really knows how to connect with kids and young men and I think he'll do a great job and I'm very excited to be there with him."
Comments