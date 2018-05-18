Bulldogs get commitment from Utah transfer Chris Seeley, a Central High grad

Chris Seeley, a 6-foot-8 forward out of Central High, was released from his scholarship at Utah in April and almost immediately the phone started ringing.
He got calls from a slew of coaches – Division I, junior colleges. He took a trip to Utah Valley, a Western Athletic Conference program just down the road from Salt Lake City. But eventually Seeley found his way back home to Fresno, where in 2016 he had helped lead the Grizzlies to a Central Section Division I championship, scoring 17 points with 19 rebounds and four blocked shots in the title-clinching victory over Clovis North at Selland Arena.
Seeley on Friday made a commitment to transfer to Fresno State, the third recruit for new coach Justin Hutson and his staff.
"It was pretty simple," Seeley said. "I got my release out there for coaches to notice and the next thing you know I started getting calls and calls. I took a visit to Fresno State and I really loved it, and it's back home, so I said, 'Why not?'
"I know half of the team, so that's a good start. Also, I know Coach Hutson from high school. The atmosphere around school, it just felt like home."
Hutson, who was hired April 5, also has signed 7-1 center Assane Diouf from DME Sports Academy and 6-7 wing Aguir Agau from The Skill Factory Prep. The Bulldogs' coach is not allowed under NCAA rules to comment on prospective student-athletes until a national letter of intent or athletic aid agreement has been signed and validated.
Seeley will enroll at Fresno State as a redshirt sophomore with two seasons of basketball to play after sitting out the 2018-19 season under NCAA transfer rules.
He said he will petition the NCAA to get a season of eligibility back – he missed his first season at Utah coming back from shoulder surgery, an injury suffered shortly after touching down on campus and the first in a series that year that included knee and ankle ailments.
At Utah last season Seeley played in 20 games, averaging 2.7 points and 2.5 rebounds. But in those modest numbers there were hints of much greater production – Seeley played 7.5 minutes per game with a high of 19 in a January loss at UCLA, and per 40 minutes averaged 14.4 points, 13.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocked shots.
Comments