Fresno State basketball's future taking shape with second recruit, two assistants

Fresno State coach Justin Hutson has a second recruit signed in 6-foot-7 wing Aguir Agau from The Skill Factory Prep and the university on Friday also finally made official the hiring of Hutson's first two assistants, both with Valley ties, in former Cal State Bakersfield coach Keith Brown and former Clovis West High standout Tim Shelton.
Agau, who has a 7-foot wingspan and can guard multiple positions on the floor, was on campus last week on an official visit. He joins 7-foot-1 center Assane Diouf in the first Fresno State recruiting class for Hutson, who was hired on April 5.
"He's a really good athlete with really good length on the wing," Hutson said of Agau. "He'll be able to defend multiple positions, but he's also a good basketball player and has a good feel for the game. He has a good basketball IQ.
"That length should help. It was a need of ours. He definitely fills that need of having a long wing that can defend multiple positions and has an offensive skill set."
Brown, a special assistant to coach Marvin Menzies at UNLV the past two years, spent 14 seasons at Bakersfield including six as head coach.
He was the Roadrunners' coach when transitioning to NCAA Division I from Division II, and was on the same staff as an assistant with Hutson in 1999 and 2000.
Brown also was with Menzies at New Mexico State, charged with scouting, game prep and working with the Aggies' post players and with their offense. New Mexico State won back-to-back Western Athletic Conference titles in 2015 and 2016, teams that included power forward Pascal Siakam, the 2016 WAC Player of the Year and a first-round selection by the Toronto Raptors (27th overall) in the 2016 NBA Draft.
Shelton has been at San Diego State the past 11 years as a player, director of player development and last season as an assistant coach.
He played for the Aztecs from 2008 to '12, making three consecutive NCAA appearances to close out his career. Shelton was in his first season as an assistant to coach Brian Dutcher, handling recruiting, player development and monitoring the Aztecs’ academic efforts.
"It is important that who we hire understands the Valley, but it wasn't the total criteria," Hutson said. "It was more my relationship with them. They're very well-rounded coaches who are good on the floor and recruit.
"Keith has a wealth of experience which we'll draw from and Tim is an up-and-coming coach who has done a great job and I've known for a long time."
