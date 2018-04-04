Who might be next Fresno State basketball coach? Answer may come Wednesday

Fresno State is nearing a conclusion to its search for a new basketball coach, which would be good news from a program that has suffered from bad optics with an interim athletics director in place, a poorly funded program relative to its conference rivals and facilities issues.
A search committee conducted final interviews in Los Angeles on Monday and Tuesday.
San Diego State associate head coach Justin Hutson, Bulldogs' assistant coach Byron Jones, Oregon assistant coach Tony Stubblefield, Cal State Fullerton coach Dedrique Taylor, UCLA assistant David Grace and Marquette assistant Stan Johnson have been in the mix.
A decision could be made Wednesday afternoon — Fresno State wants to hold an introductory press conference on Friday.
The Bulldogs' next coach will replace Rodney Terry, who bolted Fresno State after seven seasons to move to Texas-El Paso even though he had two all-conference players returning in guard Deshon Taylor (first team) and forward Bryson Williams (third) and three years remaining on his contract.
Terry was 126-108 (.538), winning 20 or more games the past three seasons and in four of the past five. That run included a NCAA Tournament appearance in 2016, the Bulldogs' first since 2001, and a spot in the NIT the following season.
Fresno State this season was 21-11 and 11-7 and in fourth place in the Mountain West, losing in the quarterfinal round of the conference tournament to San Diego State.
