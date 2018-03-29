Gym upgrades for Fresno State basketball, wrestling on track – as costs increase by $3 million

The price tag on a renovation of the North and South gyms at Fresno State is going up by $2 million to $3 million, but the university has gotten the go-ahead to continue work on the project, which had been stalled for more than eight months.
The project started in February 2017 and stopped that July as the university made its way through a maze of permitting, reviews, approvals and changes. It includes locker rooms for the men's and women's basketball and wrestling programs plus office space. In the South Gym there will be classrooms and additional space for the university's Kinesiology Department.
"We're back to work," said Debbie Astone, the university's vice president for administration. "The contractor, S.C. Andersen, has been great to work with and fortunately they are willing to restart and made themselves and their crew available when we got the approval. We're just waiting for a revised construction schedule and some final pricing on some of the additional work that was required."
For basketball, it's not a dedicated practice facility that is the norm in the Mountain West Conference. But the North Gym locker rooms and the basketball offices in the adjacent Physical Therapy and Intercollegiate Athletics Building will at least be in the same campus footprint.
"I know (University President Dr. Joseph I. Castro) is committed to getting that project at 100 percent and making sure all the sports that use that facility are up to speed and that's great," said interim basketball coach Byron Jones, who is a candidate to replace Rodney Terry and has seven years invested into the Bulldogs' program.
"It's great to know it's going to be done because, obviously, you're looking at a lot of sports that need this to be finished and complete with basketball and wrestling to make sure everybody has the proper opportunities to better themselves. We get that people have separate practice facilities and things like that but if we have North Gym with the amenities that we need I'd feel really good going into the future. That's as good as you can get right there for us to be successful."
The original cost of the project, $7 million in Feb. 2017, will now take about $10 million total to complete due to sprinkler system and other upgrades required by the state fire marshal. It will be paid for by the university and not the athletic department.
Fresno State is expected to have a new construction schedule and timeline from the contractor within two weeks.
The Bulldogs' men's and women's programs have not had a locker room in the North Gym and have had to navigate the width of the campus daily. They practice in the Save Mart Center or in the North Gym. Film sessions, treatment, weight training, academic meetings, all required going to a different spot on campus.
That was a touchy subject for Terry, who after seven years bolted Fresno State for Texas-El Paso despite having two all-conference players returning in guard Deshon Taylor and forward Bryson Williams and three years remaining on his contract.
The Bulldogs' basketball facilities have been a jumble compared to their conference peers, which have dedicated practice facilities complete with locker rooms and player lounges, film rooms, space for strength and conditioning work and training rooms.
"The biggest thing is to be able to have an area, wherever we're at," women's basketball coach Jaime White said. "I think the girls, the struggle was not having a place to put their stuff or change quickly or even to hang out.
"The kids would come to practice – we had practice in the morning earlier in the year – and being able to hang out there until their next class or study or whatever it is, having that new locker room will really be an advantage."
There also is space in the North Gym to add a weight room, which could be used by the Bulldogs' basketball, wrestling, volleyball and other programs.
All of the Fresno State programs currently use the same weight room, which for basketball and several other programs is on the other side of Cedar Avenue.
"We know we have inconvenienced our students and our student-athletes, our faculty and staff," Astone said. "Our campus has been very understanding. We've utilized other areas on campus where we've needed to and everyone has come together to make this work.
"Again, not an ideal situation, but the focus is on the future and the end result this project is going to have for athletics and for kinesiology and our entire campus."
