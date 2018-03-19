White pours in 40 to fuel rally, but Bulldogs fall short in WBI quarterfinals

Fresno State guard Candice White, pictured in action earlier this season, scored 40 points trying to pull the Bulldogs out of a 26-point hole in an 86-74 loss to Nevada in the quarterfinals of the Women’s Basketballl Invitation on Monday, March 19, 2018. Fresno State got to within three points with 2:33 to play. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com