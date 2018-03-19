White pours in 40 to fuel rally, but Bulldogs fall short in WBI quarterfinals

Fresno State was down by 26 points at one point in the first half, 22 at the half. They didn't appear to be going anywhere too fast, even with a little spark late there from coach Jaime White, who took a technical foul to maybe get her team going a bit. But it is March, a point that was made and not lost on Candice White, who poured in 26 of a school-record 40 points in the second half as the Bulldogs rallied into that deficit against Nevada in the quarterfinals of the Women's Basketball Invitational.
They got to within three with 2:33 still to play, plenty off time, but lost momentum at both ends of the floor in an 86-74 loss to the Wolf Pack, their Mountain West Conference rivals.
"Honestly, I wasn't too aware," said White, who had a career-best of 34 points this season in a loss at Cal State Northridge. "One of my coaches told me it's March and you never know what can happen in March. That was my focus in the second coming out - you just never know what can happen."
Fresno State (17-15) almost made it happen, rallying after that technical foul with 1:25 to go in the half.
"I was halfway out there and I was trying to find a way to get back and then I was like, 'Well, I'm already out here, maybe I should help him out a little more,' " the Bulldogs' coach said.
"It's one of those things where it wasn't like we were playing that great, but I did feel like I did get excited and therefore I deserved a technical, although I felt like our kids kind of came together and I thought we went in at halftime with a little bit of bounce and came out and proved it was true."
That was a lot of White and freshman Aly Gamez, who added 17 points. White hit 17 of 29 shots and also had five rebounds, one assist and two steals in eclipsing a record 36-point effort by Yannick Souvre against Baylor in 1989.
At the point White got the technical foul Nevada had hit 17 of its 25 shots, scoring far too easily in the paint. The Wolf Pack hit their first four shots and eight of nine. Five of those baskets came in the paint, four on lay ups.
When they didn't have a clean shot around the rim, they kicked to an open shooter at the 3-point line. Nevada, second in the conference in 3-point shooting at 35.6 percent, knocked down 4 of its first six in a first half it hit 60.7 percent of its shots.
That percentage would have been much higher had it not missed its final three shots in that last 1:25 of the half, all within close range.
The Bulldogs (17-15) just kept grinding, attacking the paint in the second half.
But with 2:07 to play, Nevada guard T Moe was fouled and knocked down a pair of free throws. The Bulldogs failed to answer, Maddi Utti missing a jump shot. Teige Zeller then hit one of two foul shots for the Wolf Pack, their lead back to six. After a Fresno State miss, offensive rebound and turnover, Moe nailed a 3-pointer and it was nine.
"There are a lot of good things that we can grow on this year," said White, who started three freshmen the in 24 games. "We cut our turnovers down by almost 100 this year and that is a big deal and it's basically these two (White and Gamez) handling the ball and being able to enter the ball into the offense.
"I can't say enough about how proud I am of the team. Obviously, the end is never what you want, but it's also something that we can learn and grow from."
