One final message from a Bulldog. Rodney Terry says ‘Thank you, Fresno!’

Rodney Terry ended a seven-year run as Fresno State men’s basketball coach when he accepted the job at UTEP on Monday.
He wrote this thank-you letter to the community:
Red Wave! From the first day I arrived on campus seven years ago, your support and love have meant so much to me, our staff and the young men in our program. It was important to us that we build a program that represented the values of the Valley – hard-working, blue-collar and willing to give an unbelievable effort every day.
The decision to return to my home state of Texas was very difficult for me personally because of the friendships and relationships I have made with so many throughout the community. I will always have many fond memories of being a Bulldog. I distinctly remember walking up the ladder in Las Vegas two years ago to cut down the nets after we won the Mountain West Conference championship. My thoughts were with my players, staff and all of our fans. We certainly felt the pride in your hearts.
There were so many great moments along this journey and they were made even more special to our guys because you were there to experience them with us. You were also there when our players walked across the stage at graduation and you were there in the lobby at the hotel after every road game. Those moments matter and mean the world to each of us.
I am proud to have called Fresno my home. I am proud of what we accomplished. I am proud to call you my friends. I will always be Bulldog Born and Bulldog Bred. It’s time for my next chapter, but before I leave, from the bottom of my heart, thank you, Fresno!
Rodney
