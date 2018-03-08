Bulldogs' turnovers too much to overcome in quarterfinal loss to San Diego State

SHARE COPY LINK Trey Kell scored 16 points and San Diego State won its seventh straight game with a 64-52 victory over Fresno State on Thursday in a Mountain West Conference Tournament quarterfinal. Mountain West Network

