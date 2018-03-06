Fresno State’s Candice White, seen in action earlier this year, was bottled up Tuesday at the Mountain West women’s basketball tournament.
Fresno State’s Candice White, seen in action earlier this year, was bottled up Tuesday at the Mountain West women’s basketball tournament. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA Fresno Bee file

Fresno State Basketball

Colorado State eliminates Bulldogs women at Mountain West tournament

Fresno Bee Staff

March 06, 2018 05:30 PM

It’s never easy beating a team three times in one season, and the Fresno State women’s basketball team proved that again Tuesday as Colorado State beat the Bulldogs 71-55 in the Mountain West tournament quarterfinals.

The Rams pulled away from a 26-26 halftime tie with a 21-11 third quarter and overall took advantage of poor shooting by Fresno State at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Now the postseason is in doubt for a Bulldogs team that’s 16-14 overall. Last year’s 18-15 team that reached the Mountain West championship game didn’t play in a postseason tournament, which ended a streak of 10 straight years.

Fresno State junior guard Candice White, named to the all-conference first team Monday, was held to eight points on 4-of-13 shooting. Significantly, she never got to the free throw line, negating the impact that one of the nation’s best foul shooters (93.6 percent) can have.

With White bottled up, freshmen Aly Gamez (13 points on 4-of-13 shooting) and Maddi Utti (10 on 3 of 9) led the offense. Gamez had team highs of nine rebounds and five assists.

The Bulldogs were 18 of 55 (32.7 percent) from the field, 5 of 17 on 3-pointers.

Colorado State got double-figure scoring from four of five starters.

The teams tied for fourth place in the Mountain West regular season, but Fresno State beat the Rams 56-45 on Jan. 6 at home and 75-64 on Feb. 17 in Fort Collins.

