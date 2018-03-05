All-conference pick White leads Bulldog women into Mountain West tournament

Fresno State heads into the Mountain West women’s basketball tournament on Tuesday in Las Vegas led by an all-conference pick, junior guard Candice White.
The Bulldogs play Colorado State in the Nos. 4-5 quarterfinal Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. at Thomas & Mack Center. The teams tied for fourth place in conference at 11-7 but Fresno State swept the Rams in the regular season.
Two other Fresno State players made the Mountain West All-Freshman Team, Aly Gamez and Maddi Utti.
White led the conference in scoring at 19.3 points per conference game and was the only player to rank in the top 15 in the Mountain West in scoring, rebounds (6.6), assists (3.1), steals (1.3), free throw percentage (.900), 3-point percentage (.381), 3-pointers made (2.4), defensive rebounds (5.5) and minutes (33.8).
White was honorable mention last season.
Gamez has started 23 straight games and led Mountain West freshmen in steals (1.5) and minutes (33.4) in conference games. Utti has started 25 straight games and led Mountain West freshmen in field-goal percentage (.564), third-best overall.
Also notable among all-conference picks is first-teamer and Defensive Player of the Year Brooke Johnson, the UNLV senior guard out of Hanford High who led the Mountain West in steals for the second straight season.
The Fresno State men get started in the Mountain West tournament Thursday with a quarterfinal against San Diego State. The men’s all-conference teams will be announced Tuesday.
Up next
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
No. 4 Fresno State vs. No. 5 Colorado State
- Tuesday: 2:30 p.m., Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas
- Webcast: Mountain West Network
- Records: Fresno State 16-13, 11-7 in MW, Rams 19-10, 11-7
- Previous meetings: Bulldogs swept the regular-season series, winning 56-45 on Jan. 6 at home and 75-64 on Feb. 17 in Fort Collins.
