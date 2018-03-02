Bulldogs women fall in OT. Next up, they’ll go for a three-peat

The Fresno State women’s basketball team lost 93-89 to New Mexico on Friday night at the Save Mart Center, a regular-season finale that had no impact on the Bulldogs’ date next week in the Mountain West tournament.
The Bulldogs (16-13, 11-7) tied for fourth place in the Mountain West with Colorado State, which finished its regular season midweek. Those teams meet in a tournament quarterfinal Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. First-round games for the six lowest seeds are Monday.
The Bulldogs swept the Rams in the regular season, winning 56-45 at home and 75-64 at Fort Collins.
The Mountain West women’s semifinals are Wednesday night (the Fresno State-Colorado winner plays in the first game at 6:30 p.m.) and the women’s championship is Friday at noon.
Fresno State heads to Las Vegas on a three-game losing streak. It might’ve hoped it could build some momentum in its regular-season finale, and for a half it appeared that’s where the Bulldogs were headed as they built a 48-38 lead.
But New Mexico (22-9, 10-8) rallied, tying it 79-79 with 1:21 left in regulation on a 3-pointer. The teams combined to miss five shots to the finish of regulation.
In overtime, the Lobos went ahead for good 87-86 with 1:01 left then built the lead as the Bulldogs missed three 3-point attempts and two free throws down the stretch. Breanne Knishka made a 3-poiner with 4 seconds left to make it 91-89 but New Mexico cemented the win with two free throws.
Candice White scored 32 points with 10 rebounds and nine assists to lead Fresno State.
Boise State and UNLV tied for first in the Mountain West at 14-4 with Wyoming a game back at 13-5.
