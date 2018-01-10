More Videos

Girls get ready to fight at River Park, one armed with Taser 1:23

Girls get ready to fight at River Park, one armed with Taser

Pause
Rain and wind storms arrive in Valley 0:57

Rain and wind storms arrive in Valley

His need to visit his wife's gravesite every day became so much more 2:20

His need to visit his wife's gravesite every day became so much more

Clemson student wins $10,000 after sinking golf putt across full length of basketball court 0:42

Clemson student wins $10,000 after sinking golf putt across full length of basketball court

Man dies after vehicle crashes, wraps around pole in southeast Fresno 0:52

Man dies after vehicle crashes, wraps around pole in southeast Fresno

'I never wanted to leave the Raiders': Jon Gruden introduced as head coach 1:28

'I never wanted to leave the Raiders': Jon Gruden introduced as head coach

Curb Appeal: Custom-built Sugarloaf Ranch is a labor of love nestled in the foothills 1:30

Curb Appeal: Custom-built Sugarloaf Ranch is a labor of love nestled in the foothills

Frostbite and how to prevent it 0:36

Frostbite and how to prevent it

B95's Carmen reveals her real name, and why it was changed for radio 1:17

B95's Carmen reveals her real name, and why it was changed for radio

Smoky skies, stagnant air means Valley air is unfit to breathe 0:52

Smoky skies, stagnant air means Valley air is unfit to breathe

  • Bulldogs' slow start against Boise State proves too much to overcome

    Coach Rodney Terry wants smarter play and better execution from his players.

Coach Rodney Terry wants smarter play and better execution from his players. Craig Kohlruss The Fresno Bee
Coach Rodney Terry wants smarter play and better execution from his players. Craig Kohlruss The Fresno Bee

Fresno State Basketball

Bulldogs break through zone, but rally comes up short in loss to Boise State

By Robert Kuwada

rkuwada@fresnobee.com

January 10, 2018 07:18 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

It took two, maybe three minutes and Fresno State was in deep. The Bulldogs got a lot of zone and some switching defenses from Boise State, and didn’t handle it well. They had Terrell Carter II and Jaron Hopkins and not a lot of answers in a very rough first half, hitting 29.6 percent of their shots including a dreadful 0.0 on eight attempts from the 3-point line.

doghoops0110_04
Fresno State center Terrell Carter II, center, tries to block a shot by Boise State’s Chandler Hutchison, right, during the Bulldogs’ 70-64 loss to the Broncos at the Save Mart Center in Fresno on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Carter played 11 minutes, scoring nine points with two rebounds and three blocked shots.
CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

A rally didn’t appear likely, not after their lowest scoring half of the season.

But the Bulldogs, down 10 still at the under-12 timeout in the second half, did make a run back getting to within one before absorbing a 70-64 Mountain West Conference men’s basketball loss on Tuesday at the Save Mart Center.

“This time of year, like I said to our guys, you can’t give 20 minutes away,” coach Rodney Terry said. “We didn’t come out the first half and execute the way we needed to and we’re playing catchup the whole time and it’s really hard to come back and beat a good team, no matter if you’re at home or not.”

The stops that had been pivotal in their run back into the game evaporated after the Bulldogs got within 55-54 with 3:58 to go on a 3-pointer by Deshon Taylor.

doghoops0110_06
Boise State forward Zach Haney (11) tries to take a rebound away from Fresno State forward Sam Bittner during the Bulldogs’ 70-64 loss to the Broncos at the Save Mart Center in Fresno on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Bittner didn’t score in the game, but had six rebounds and three assists.
CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Alex Hobbs got to the basket and was fouled by Hopkins, completing a 3-point play. He scored on the Broncos’ next trip down the floor, as well. Lexus Williams hit a pair of free throws and even when they caught a break, they couldn’t capitalize.

Chandler Hutchison went to the line with 1:35 to go and missed both foul shots. But Chris Sengfelder grabbed the rebound off the second miss and scored.

Hutchison, the preseason player of the year in the conference, scored a game-high 21 points while hitting just 3 of 12 shots from the floor. At the line, he was 15 of 18 including 11 of 14 down the final 12 minutes.

Boise State (14-3, 4-1 in the MW) also out-rebounded the Bulldogs 7-1 in the final four minutes.

The Bulldogs (12-6, 2-3) couldn’t sustain a run away from and out of that first half, where they had so much trouble dealing with the Broncos’ defense.

doghoops0110_07
Fresno State point guard Jaron Hopkins, left, gets a shot up and over Boise State’s Justinian Jessup during the Bulldogs’ 70-64 loss to the Broncos at the Save Mart Center in Fresno on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Hopkins hit 5 of 7 shots and scored 11 points with five assists for the Bulldogs.
CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

But they walked right into it.

“At the end of the day, without looking at the tape, I thought we settled a lot,” Terry said. “We said going into this game we can’t settle. They’re playing zone for a reason. They’re playing zone because they can’t guard us man-to-man. When they’re playing zone we can’t settle for jump shots and make it a pickup game.

“We have to do what we want to do in terms of our execution. When we did that we got the ball where we needed to get it and we got high-percentage shots. But when we settled and let those guys off the hook, you can’t do that against that kind of team.”

The Bulldogs had two answers – Carter planting himself on the block or point guard Hopkins driving the basketball and if they weren’t able to score no one did. They were stymied. Carter, who had played only 9, 6, 11 and 2 minutes in the Bulldogs’ first four Mountain West games, was on the floor for seven in the first half. He hit 2 of 3 shots, blocked three shots, had two rebounds. Hopkins was 4 of 4 going at the rim.

The rest of the Bulldogs were a combined 2 of 19, 10.5 percent. Deshon Taylor led Fresno State with 15 points, but he was 0 of 5 in the first half and 2 of 13 in the game, 2 of 6 at the 3-point line.

Fresno State missed its last eight shots of the first half, going scoreless for 5:23 and down 32-21 at halftime.

Robert Kuwada: @rkuwada

Coming up

NEW MEXICO AT FRESNO STATE

  • Saturday: 4 p.m. at Save Mart Center
  • TV/radio: ESPN3/KFIG (AM 940), KGST (AM 1600)
  • Records: Bulldogs 12-6, 2-3 Mountain West; Lobos 7-10, 2-2
  • Of note: New Mexico plays Wyoming on Wednesday at Dreamstyle Arena – The Pit – and goes into that game off a 33-point victory over San Jose State. The Lobos have taken over the top spot in the Mountain West in steals, avereaging 7.8 per game. The Bulldogs have led the conference in the past three seasons and were leading the MW after 13 games with 8.6 steals per game. New Mexico also is leading the conference in 3-point field goal attempts with 536 – Chris McNeal has hit 31.5 percent of his 108 shots and Anthony Mathis has hit 45.2 percent of his 93 attempts. That is an area Fresno State has struggled. The Bulldogs going into their game on Tuesday against Boise State were ranked 10th in the conference in 3-point field goal percentage defense with opponents hitting 39.0 percent of their shots (124 fo 318).

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Girls get ready to fight at River Park, one armed with Taser 1:23

Girls get ready to fight at River Park, one armed with Taser

Pause
Rain and wind storms arrive in Valley 0:57

Rain and wind storms arrive in Valley

His need to visit his wife's gravesite every day became so much more 2:20

His need to visit his wife's gravesite every day became so much more

Clemson student wins $10,000 after sinking golf putt across full length of basketball court 0:42

Clemson student wins $10,000 after sinking golf putt across full length of basketball court

Man dies after vehicle crashes, wraps around pole in southeast Fresno 0:52

Man dies after vehicle crashes, wraps around pole in southeast Fresno

'I never wanted to leave the Raiders': Jon Gruden introduced as head coach 1:28

'I never wanted to leave the Raiders': Jon Gruden introduced as head coach

Curb Appeal: Custom-built Sugarloaf Ranch is a labor of love nestled in the foothills 1:30

Curb Appeal: Custom-built Sugarloaf Ranch is a labor of love nestled in the foothills

Frostbite and how to prevent it 0:36

Frostbite and how to prevent it

B95's Carmen reveals her real name, and why it was changed for radio 1:17

B95's Carmen reveals her real name, and why it was changed for radio

Smoky skies, stagnant air means Valley air is unfit to breathe 0:52

Smoky skies, stagnant air means Valley air is unfit to breathe

  • Highlights, postgame reaction as Fresno State drops Mountain West basketball opener

    Fresno State hosted Nevada in the Mountain West men's basketball season opener, falling to Nevada 80-65 Wednesday night, Dec. 27, 2017, at Save Mart Center.

Highlights, postgame reaction as Fresno State drops Mountain West basketball opener

View More Video