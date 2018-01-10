Bulldogs break through zone, but rally comes up short in loss to Boise State

1:23 Girls get ready to fight at River Park, one armed with Taser Pause

0:57 Rain and wind storms arrive in Valley

2:20 His need to visit his wife's gravesite every day became so much more

0:42 Clemson student wins $10,000 after sinking golf putt across full length of basketball court

0:52 Man dies after vehicle crashes, wraps around pole in southeast Fresno

1:28 'I never wanted to leave the Raiders': Jon Gruden introduced as head coach

1:30 Curb Appeal: Custom-built Sugarloaf Ranch is a labor of love nestled in the foothills

0:36 Frostbite and how to prevent it

1:17 B95's Carmen reveals her real name, and why it was changed for radio