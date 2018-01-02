Bulldogs’ road trip starts where success has been hard to find

0:43 Highlights, postgame reaction as Fresno State drops Mountain West basketball opener Pause

0:29 Standoff with police at Fresno apartment

1:09 Marijuana company will begin operations at old Woodlake lumber yard in the new year

0:38 Watch supermoon rise over Lake Tahoe on New Year's Day

1:30 Curb Appeal: Custom-built Sugarloaf Ranch is a labor of love nestled in the foothills

0:55 Japanese grilling, fine spirits and more at new Tamari Robatayaki & Whisky Bar

1:49 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

0:46 Chief Jerry Dyer: What goes up, must come down

1:03 Know a Grinch? See if this 'Grinch Face' makes the grade