Bulldogs in rebound mode after setback to open conference play

0:43 Highlights, postgame reaction as Fresno State drops Mountain West basketball opener Pause

1:11 Robber waits for driver to leave; snatches purse from passenger

5:01 It takes only five minutes to view every phase of the moon for 2018. Have fun.

1:29 The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back

0:52 Smoky skies, stagnant air means Valley air is unfit to breathe

0:36 Jockey falls off horse, costing bettor $571,000

0:38 They're the ones in the 'Doers' of Chevron commercial

1:33 Brawl breaks out at concert during Hmong celebration at fairgrounds

1:55 A ride on a thoroughbred