Fresno State Basketball

White 3-pointer lifts Fresno State women past Weber State

Fresno Bee Staff

December 20, 2017 03:42 PM

The Fresno State women’s basketball team finished its nonconference schedule with an 81-78 victory over Weber State in a Wednesday afternoon game at the Save Mart Center.

Candice White scored the winning basket on a 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds left as the Bulldogs (5-6) rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Wildcats (8-3).

Freshman Aly Gamez was Fresno State’s leading scorer with 18 points, 11 in the first quarter. She also had seven rebounds. Breanne Knishka added 17 points and White 14 with six rebounds and four assists. White made her only two free throws to extend her streak to 51 without a miss (45 this season).

The Bulldogs open Mountain West Conference play Dec. 28 at Nevada. Their next home game is Jan. 3.

