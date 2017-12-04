More Videos

'Dogs start well against Arizona State but quickly fade 1:20

'Dogs start well against Arizona State but quickly fade

Pause
This new court will help the youngest human trafficking victims 2:11

This new court will help the youngest human trafficking victims

The tranquil beauty of Yosemite Valley in fall 1:24

The tranquil beauty of Yosemite Valley in fall

NASA calls this the best meteor shower of 2017. Here's what stargazers need to know. 2:24

NASA calls this the best meteor shower of 2017. Here's what stargazers need to know.

Teachers of color help connect with students 0:50

Teachers of color help connect with students

Lobbyist details her sexual assault charge, names California lawmaker 3:38

Lobbyist details her sexual assault charge, names California lawmaker

Lands Commission was reason for Newsom's visit, which included a little politicking 1:21

Lands Commission was reason for Newsom's visit, which included a little politicking

First Lady Melania Trump reveals White House Christmas decorations 1:00

First Lady Melania Trump reveals White House Christmas decorations

Bulldogs say they're set for Mountain West title game 10:03

Bulldogs say they're set for Mountain West title game

'We are so aware of how powerless we are' 4:06

'We are so aware of how powerless we are'

  • Terry and the Bulldogs looking to Golden State for inspiration as the season gets started

    Fresno State gets an impressive early win against Cal State Northridge on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017.

Fresno State gets an impressive early win against Cal State Northridge on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. Craig Kohlruss The Fresno Bee
Fresno State gets an impressive early win against Cal State Northridge on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. Craig Kohlruss The Fresno Bee

Fresno State Basketball

Bulldogs, Bakersfield both have programs on the rise – and they’ll meet Tuesday

Fresno Bee Staff

December 04, 2017 02:39 PM

UPDATED 6 MINUTES AGO

Here’s some trivia for you: Name two of the eight West Coast men’s basketball programs that have made back-to-back postseason appearances (NCAA and/or NIT).

To see the answer, go to the Save Mart Center on Tuesday night.

Cal State Bakersfield, which followed a surprise trip to the NCAA Tournament in 2016 with a run last season to the NIT semifinals, visits Fresno State, which also did the NCAA/NIT double in 2016 and last season.

Fresno State (6-2) has won four straight and is looking to reestablish dominance in the “Battle for the 99.” The Bulldogs lead the series 9-5 and haven’t lost in five meetings at the Save Mart Center – but fell 71-63 last year in Bakersfield.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tempo has been good for Fresno State, coming off a 106-70 victory Saturday at Long Beach State that marked the seventh time it has scored at least 75 points. It’s the first time since 1996-97 that the Bulldogs have enjoyed that kind of offensive start to the season.

How’re they doing it? Fresno State ranks in the top 30 in the nation in steals per game, fewest turnovers per game, field-goal percentage and 3-point percentage.

Bakersfield (4-5) has lost three straight – 75-72 to Central Michigan in the championship of the last Great Alaska Shootout, 75-66 at UCLA and 60-52 at home against Northern Arizona on Saturday night.

Up next

CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD AT FRESNO STATE

  • Tuesday: 7 p.m. at the Save Mart Center
  • Web/radio: Mountain West Network/KFIG (940 ESPN), 1600 (Spanish)
  • Records: Bulldogs 6-2, Roadrunners 4-5
  • Of note: Darrin Person Jr. out of Immanuel High is a freshman at Bakersfield who’s redshirting this season, the school said. The Roadrunners boast three players from Mississippi, plus Mississippi State transfer Fallou Ndoye, a 6-11 reserve.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

'Dogs start well against Arizona State but quickly fade 1:20

'Dogs start well against Arizona State but quickly fade

Pause
This new court will help the youngest human trafficking victims 2:11

This new court will help the youngest human trafficking victims

The tranquil beauty of Yosemite Valley in fall 1:24

The tranquil beauty of Yosemite Valley in fall

NASA calls this the best meteor shower of 2017. Here's what stargazers need to know. 2:24

NASA calls this the best meteor shower of 2017. Here's what stargazers need to know.

Teachers of color help connect with students 0:50

Teachers of color help connect with students

Lobbyist details her sexual assault charge, names California lawmaker 3:38

Lobbyist details her sexual assault charge, names California lawmaker

Lands Commission was reason for Newsom's visit, which included a little politicking 1:21

Lands Commission was reason for Newsom's visit, which included a little politicking

First Lady Melania Trump reveals White House Christmas decorations 1:00

First Lady Melania Trump reveals White House Christmas decorations

Bulldogs say they're set for Mountain West title game 10:03

Bulldogs say they're set for Mountain West title game

'We are so aware of how powerless we are' 4:06

'We are so aware of how powerless we are'

  • 'Dogs start well against Arizona State but quickly fade

    Fresno State coach Jaime White saw her defense start well but the offense fail to capitalize against Arizona State in the teams' nonconference game Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, at Save Mart Center.

'Dogs start well against Arizona State but quickly fade

View More Video